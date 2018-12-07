The B&N Podcast: Kate Morton on the Allure of the Past

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

On this episode we sit down with Kate Morton, the author of international bestsellers including The House at Riverton and The Lake House. Morton is a writer who weaves her fascinations with the past and her love of the mysterious into engrossing sagas of family secrets, atmospheric historic settings, and unexpected revelations. The Australian novelist joins us to talk about her latest book, The Clockmaker’s Daughter, a story that turns on the events of one summer in 1862, as a group of talented and headstrong artists gather in an English mansion with a peculiar legacy — but the outcome is tragedy and an enigmatic disappearance, with echoes that will travel down the decades to come. I asked Kate Morton to begin by talking about the inspiration for this intricately wrought tale.

A rich, spellbinding new novel from the author of The Lake House—the story of a love affair and a mysterious murder that cast their shadow across generations, set in England from the 1860s until the present day.

My real name, no one remembers.

The truth about that summer, no one else knows.In the summer of 1862, a group of young artists led by the passionate and talented Edward Radcliffe descends upon Birchwood Manor on the banks of the Upper Thames. Their plan: to spend a secluded summer month in a haze of inspiration and creativity. But by the time their stay is over, one woman has been shot dead while another has disappeared; a priceless heirloom is missing; and Edward Radcliffe's life is in ruins. Over one hundred and fifty years later, Elodie Winslow, a young archivist in London, uncovers a leather satchel containing two seemingly unrelated items: a sepia photograph of an arresting-looking woman in Victorian clothing, and an artist's sketchbook containing the drawing of a twin-gabled house on the bend of a river. Why does Birchwood Manor feel so familiar to Elodie? And who is the beautiful woman in the photograph? Will she ever give up her secrets? Told by multiple voices across time, The Clockmaker's Daughter is a story of murder, mystery, and thievery, of art, love, and loss. And flowing through its pages like a river, is the voice of a woman who stands outside time, whose name has been forgotten by history, but who has watched it all unfold: Birdie Bell, the clockmaker's daughter.

