The B&N Podcast: Kelly Corrigan

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

The bestselling memoirist Kelly Corrigan joins us in this episode to talk about Tell Me More, her thought-provoking new book, built around twelve brief phrases – like “I Was Wrong” or “It’s Like This” – that provide the essential lexicon for meaningful communication in our lives. It’s a meditation on life and meaning told through stories – funny, revealing, and in places raw with emotion – unfolded in a voice like that of a friend, sitting across from you at a table, telling you about her day in a way that invites you to talk about your own.

It’s a crazy idea: trying to name the phrases that make love and connection possible. But that’s just what Kelly Corrigan has set out to do here. In her New York Times bestselling memoirs, Corrigan distilled our core relationships to their essences, showcasing a warm, easy storytelling style. Now, in Tell Me More, she’s back with a deeply personal, unfailingly honest, and often hilarious examination of the essential phrases that turn the wheel of life.

In “I Don’t Know,” Corrigan wrestles to make peace with uncertainty, whether it’s over invitations that never came or a friend’s agonizing infertility. In “No,” she admires her mother’s ability to set boundaries and her liberating willingness to be unpopular. In “Tell Me More,” a facialist named Tish teaches her something important about listening. And in “I Was Wrong,” she comes clean about her disastrous role in a family fight—and explains why saying sorry may not be enough. With refreshing candor, a deep well of empathy, and her signature desire to understand “the thing behind the thing,” Corrigan swings between meditations on life with a preoccupied husband and two mercurial teenage daughters to profound observations on love and loss.

With the streetwise, ever-relatable voice that defines Corrigan’s work, Tell Me More is a moving and meaningful take on the power of the right words at the right moment to change everything.

See more books by Kelly Corrigan.

Like this podcast? Subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher to discover intriguing new conversations every week.