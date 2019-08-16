King of the Dark Episode 10: Dolores Claiborne





Welcome back to King of the Dark, our special summer series on the B&N Podcast, a journey across the incredible spectrum of Stephen King’s fictional creations. Every week this summer, the writers Liz Braswell and Louis Peitzman join B&N’s BIll Tipper in a quest to take on as many of Stephen King’s most intriguing books as we can fit into a single thrill-packed season. Last week we talked about 1992’s trapped-in-handcuffs fever dream, Gerald’s Game. The same year, King published a very different story in the novel Dolores Claiborne, but one that maintained some peculiar connections with the story told in Gerald’s Game. Dolores Claiborne was a formal departure by King — a long monologue told in the unique voice of the title character. Dolores is a 65-year-old widow, a resident of a tiny island community off the coast of Maine, and she’s the suspect in the death of her employer. The story she unfolds is part crime thriller and part family mystery, and intersects unexpectedly with a solar eclipse that has some… extra effects. Dolores is one of Stephen King’s most arresting and completely drawn characters, and one thing Liz, Louis and Bill agreed on — her narrative makes for a work of undeniable power.

Master storyteller Stephen King presents the classic #1 New York Times bestseller about a housekeeper with a long-hidden secret from her past…one that tests her own will to survive.

When Vera Donovan, one of the wealthiest and most ill-natured residents of Maine’s Little Tall Island, dies suddenly in her home, suspicion is immediately cast on her housekeeper and caretaker, Dolores Claiborne. Dolores herself is no stranger to such mistrust, thanks to the local chatter and mysterious circumstances surrounding her abusive husband’s death twenty-nine years earlier. But if this is truly to be the day of Dolores Claiborne’s reckoning, she has a few things of her own that she’d like to get off her chest…and begins to confess a spirited, intimate, and harrowing tale of the darkest secrets hidden within her hardscrabble existence, revealing above all one woman’s unwavering determination to weather the storm of her life with grace and protect the one she loves, no matter what the cost….

