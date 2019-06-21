King of the Dark Episode 2: The Shining

We’re back with Episode 2 of King of the Dark, our special summer podcast series exploring the worlds of Stephen King. We started our journey last week with King’s iconic debut novel Carrie. This week, Liz Braswell, Louis Peitzman and Bill Tipper have packed up for a trip to the Overlook Hotel, and try to answer quite a few questions, including: does a haunted resort pick its victims selectively, or will it settle for anyone who books a room? Are psychic children fascinating or just spooky? And what’s the scare factor in being attacked by topiary animals? That’s right — this week we’re talking about The Shining. Plus, a conversation with Melissa Albert, author of The Hazel Wood, about being exposed to a great writer…a little too early.

For more than twenty years, millions of readers have checked in to The Overlook Hotel with Jack Torrance and his family–and they’re still coming. It’s bestselling proof that horror never dies. This is classic King–the basis for the smash feature film directed by Stanley Kubrick, and the hit TV mini-series.

