The B&N Podcast: Leslie Odom, Jr. on “Failing Up”

If Americans in the 21st century know about the role Aaron Burr played in the founding of our country, it’s likely that it’s because of the electrifying performance by Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Broadway smash Hamilton. Now, the multi-talented actor and singer draws on his own fascinating life and career in his new book for younger readers, Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning. He joins us on the podcast to talk about his commitment to mentoring students and young performers, his own struggles with uncertainty, and his belief that in order to stand, you’ve got to be ready to fall.

Leslie Odom Jr., burst on the scene in 2015, originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical phenomenon Hamilton. Since then, he has performed for sold-out audiences, sung for the Obamas at the White House, and won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. But before he landed the role of a lifetime in one of the biggest musicals of all time, Odom put in years of hard work as a singer and an actor.

With personal stories from his life, Odom asks the questions that will help you unlock your true potential and achieve your goals even when they seem impossible. What work did you put in today that will help you improve tomorrow? How do you surround yourself with people who will care about your dreams as much as you do? How do you know when to play it safe and when to risk it all for something bigger and better?

These stories will inspire you, motivate you, and empower you for the greatness that lies ahead, whether you’re graduating from college, starting a new job, or just looking to live each day to the fullest.

