The B&N Podcast: Liane Moriarty Meets Nine Strangers

Today we’re joined by Australian novelist Liane Moriarty for a talk about where the stories that enthrall us come from. Moriarty is perhaps best known for her wildly popular novel Big Little Lies, a story of secrets, scandal and potential murder among a set of elementary school parents, which became a celebrated HBO series starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. But readers of her multiple bestsellers have relished the author’s razor wit and storytelling genius since her debut novel, Three Wishes. With her latest book, Nine Perfect Strangers, Moriarity once again proves that humor, a fascinating setting — in this case a secluded resort — and some cunningly wrought surprises yields the kind of reading that earns the description addictive. We were eager to hear just how she does it, so B&N’s Miwa Messer caught Moriarty on the phone in between stops on her tour for Nine Perfect Strangers, for a talk about what inspired her new book.

Could ten days at a health resort really change you forever? In Liane Moriarty’s latest page-turner, nine perfect strangers are about to find out…

Nine people gather at a remote health resort. Some are here to lose weight, some are here to get a reboot on life, some are here for reasons they can’t even admit to themselves. Amidst all of the luxury and pampering, the mindfulness and meditation, they know these ten days might involve some real work. But none of them could imagine just how challenging the next ten days are going to be.

Frances Welty, the formerly best-selling romantic novelist, arrives at Tranquillum House nursing a bad back, a broken heart, and an exquisitely painful paper cut. She’s immediately intrigued by her fellow guests. Most of them don’t look to be in need of a health resort at all. But the person that intrigues her most is the strange and charismatic owner/director of Tranquillum House. Could this person really have the answers Frances didn’t even know she was seeking? Should Frances put aside her doubts and immerse herself in everything Tranquillum House has to offer – or should she run while she still can?

It’s not long before every guest at Tranquillum House is asking exactly the same question.

Combining all of the hallmarks that have made her writing a go-to for anyone looking for wickedly smart, page-turning fiction that will make you laugh and gasp, Liane Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers once again shows why she is a master of her craft.

