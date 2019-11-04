The B&N Podcast: Lisa Jewell on a Dark Inheritance

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper.

Our guest on today’s episode by Lisa Jewell, the author of a host of suspenseful, psychologically twisty novels that include I Found You, The Girls in the Garden, and the New York Times bestseller Then She Was Gone. She’s been called “a master of bone-chilling suspense” and she joins us today to talk about her riveting new novel The Family Upstairs, a fascinating story in which a young woman’s lifetime quest to discover her real identity turns dark when she finds herself the inheritor of a London mansion with a terrible history. And Libby’s story is only one path in the beguiling labyrinth Lisa Jewell leads us down in The Family Upstairs. We were so transfixed by her storytelling that we chose The Family Upstairs as the latest selection by the Barnes & Noble Book Club; Lisa Jewell joins B&N’s Miwa Messer by phone to talk about the creation of this enthralling tale.

From the New York Times bestselling author of Then She Was Gone comes another page-turning look inside one family’s past as buried secrets threaten to come to light.

Be careful who you let in.

Soon after her twenty-fifth birthday, Libby Jones returns home from work to find the letter she’s been waiting for her entire life. She rips it open with one driving thought: I am finally going to know who I am.

She soon learns not only the identity of her birth parents, but also that she is the sole inheritor of their abandoned mansion on the banks of the Thames in London’s fashionable Chelsea neighborhood, worth millions. Everything in Libby’s life is about to change. But what she can’t possibly know is that others have been waiting for this day as well—and she is on a collision course to meet them.

Twenty-five years ago, police were called to 16 Cheyne Walk with reports of a baby crying. When they arrived, they found a healthy ten-month-old happily cooing in her crib in the bedroom. Downstairs in the kitchen lay three dead bodies, all dressed in black, next to a hastily scrawled note. And the four other children reported to live at Cheyne Walk were gone.

In The Family Upstairs, the master of “bone-chilling suspense” (People) brings us the can’t-look-away story of three entangled families living in a house with the darkest of secrets.

This Barnes & Noble exclusive edition contains an essay from Lisa Jewell, as well as a discussion guide.

