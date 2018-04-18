The B&N Podcast: Lisa Scottoline & Francesca Serritella

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

For Lisa Scottoline, writing — whether in her Rosato & Associates series of legal thrillers, her standalone works of suspense, or the humorous essays she co-authors with her daughter Francesca Serritella —is personal, and the courtroom cases behind her bestsellers are all deeply rooted, she says, in her experiences or the issues she’s come to care about. On this episode, the author sat down with us to talk about her new novel After Anna, in which a shocking case of abuse and murder gives way to a mystery that gets at deep questions about love and identity.

And, true to form for Scottoline’s work, there’s a twist in today’s episode: her daughter Francesca also joins us for some real talk about what it’s like to co-write with her mom.

Noah Alderman, widower and single father, has remarried a wonderful woman, Maggie, and for the first time in a long time he and his son are happy. But their lives are turned upside down when Maggie’s daughter moves in with them. Anna is a drop-dead gorgeous sixteen-year-old with a secret dark side. Unbeknownst to everyone, Anna is not simply a selfish beauty, but a dangerously disturbed sociopath. Anna sets out to systematically destroy the new life Noah has built, and when she turns up dead, Noah is at the top of the suspect list. Noah begins his own investigation in order to clear his name and save his family, and what he discovers is darker than he could have ever imagined.

