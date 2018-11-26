“There is a state between life and death: it’s called the waxworks,” proclaims the narrator of Edward Carey’s gruesomely entertaining, quasi-historical novel, loosely based on the life of the woman who would become known to posterity as Madame Tussaud. For most of Little, her purported memoir, we know her as Marie Grosholtz or her eponymous diminutive nickname. She’s a feisty orphan, born into poverty in Alsace in 1861, the same year, she tells us, that “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” was published.

Madame Tussaud is a character of enduring interest in part because she bore witness to major historical events, including the mayhem and miseries of the French Revolution, which she recorded in often terrifyingly life-like, three dimensional wax figures. In Carey’s chronicle, his plucky heroine cradles the bloody guillotined heads of aristocrats, royalty, and rogues trophies she was forced by the citizens’ militia to cast in plaster.

This rousing, macabre novel showcases a sensibility that falls somewhere between Les Misérables and the works of Edward Gorey. It’s a tale of hardship and woe eventually overcome by skill, tenacity, and a strong stomach – in other words, a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit. Marie endures multiple versions of a claustrophobe’s nightmare: she is locked up in a coal closet, a cupboard, and a prison that serves as death’s waiting room for a rotating group of women arrested in 1794 under the vicious, capricious Law of the Twenty-Second Prairial. “A person,” she tells us, “can get used to nearly anything.”

There are fairy tale elements – more Grimm than Andersen – complete with a wicked stepmother type (the Widow Picot) and ogres of literally historic proportions (Marat, Robespierre). Love stories, mainly the improbable sort that defy odds, add an unexpected but necessary touch of humanity, prompting Marie to comment, “This life, I thought, goes on and keeps surprising.”There are famous names as well as fictitious characters who are woven from whole cloth, including Marie’s rare friend, a perpetually terror-stricken tailor’s son.

There are also sly editorial comments planted throughout. One example: In 1850, safe at last in her Baker Street establishment at the end of her long life, Madame Tussaud – also known as The History Lady, Mother Time, and Madame Two-Swords– writes in the memoir we are reading, “The novelist Mr. Dickens comes to me. A thief, of course. I tell him everything. He takes notes.” In other words, it’s no wonder her hard luck story reminds us of his novels.

Little’s focus is on its heroine’s 18th century, pre-England years. From the age of six, Marie’s life is closely tied to that of her master and mentor, Dr. Philip Curtius, a socially backward anatomist who makes wax models of human body parts for medical research. He trains clever young Marie as his eager assistant, teaching her the richly specific vocabulary of his trade — aorta, ventricles, gallbladder, femur, nasal probe, forgeret, cataract knife.

Under Curtius’ tutelage, Marie also masters drawing – a matter presented here as learning how to really look at things. The charms of this often grisly novel are greatly augmented by the author’s quirkily expressive graphite illustrations of bizarre physiognomies, towering hairdos, tailor’s dummies, insects, hands, eyes, ears, and noble and ignoble busts artfully scattered throughout – a visual reminder of the many varieties of human forms.

When Curtius’ business evolves from sculpting dead body parts to casting plaster molds and wax heads from live men (initially, his clients are exclusively male), Marie accompanies him from Berne to Paris. They rent rooms in the desolate home of a tailor’s widow. Like so many hapless, single, fairy tale fathers, Curtius falls under this nasty woman’s sway, too wimpish to protect poor Marie. She’s mostly sidelined as business at the Cabinet of Doctor Curtius burgeons, with hordes paying to see life-like busts of Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Denis Diderot, and Benjamin Franklin, as well as a hall of horrors – this part is Marie’s idea – displaying infamous murderers and scoundrels.

The novel proceeds from oddity to oddity, continually scaling new ramparts of strangeness. Sometimes Carey goes too far – the book could have done with less about a haunted former monkey house. But gradually, Little’s peculiar tale morphs from the plaintively personal to the political after she is hired as an art tutor for Princess Elisabeth, the younger sister of Louis XVI, and moves to Versailles.

Unlike the lavish life at court described in other accounts of the famous wax artist’s life — including Michelle Moran’s 2011 novel, Madame Tussaud: a Novel of the French Revolution — Little’s life in the palace is anything but glamorous. Forced to sleep in a cupboard in the hall outside the capricious princess’ apartment, much of her time involves accompanying her mistress on condescending visits to the neighboring poor and suffering, after which they forge anatomical votives — “prayers made tangible” — to line the walls of the Church of St. Cyr. To Marie’s disappointment, her encounters with the king and queen are minimal, though they certainly are memorable. The ridiculous, suffocatingly overcrowded childbirth scene in Marie Antoinette’s boudoir, like so much of this novel, would be wonderful on film.

Little is an atmospheric and insistently physical narrative that, like a servant on constant call, doesn’t sit still for long. Carey captures the filth, stench, darkness, and cruelty, along with surprising gestures of kindness. Interiors, ill-lit with scant candles, are shadowy and eerie. Revolutionary Paris is anarchic and violent, and the city is an “almanac of loss” in its aftermath. He mostly leaves the story of Madame Tussaud’s decades in London for another teller.

With Little, Carey has created a fantastic world in which wax models do indeed bridge the gap between life and death,the present and the past. But reader beware: While this galloping, determinedly outlandish novel may enhance what you already know about the French Revolution, don’t expect a history lesson.