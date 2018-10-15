Headlong passion and pistols at dawn; false identities and flights from danger: In his new novel Love is Blind: The Rapture of Brodie Moncur William Boyd includes these and many other chestnuts of 19th century adventure fiction. But look what he does with them. Here, for example, is that old reliable, the duel scene. “The colonel led him to the table where three sets of long-barrelled, single-shot duelling pistols were on display, snug in their velvet moulds, set in their chestnut coffers…Malachi was smoking a cigar, its reek rancid and unpleasant in the crisp dawn air.” And here, the onset of consumption: “It was a sensation of drowning – he thought later – as he felt his throat fill with fluid and then his mouth…it was dark blood, splashing on his desk and the books ranked on the far side against the wall.” Whether describing a lethal standoff or a bloody visitation, Boyd holds us fast, fixing our gaze on details that are startlingly fresh even as he tells a story that we seem to know well.

In 1894, an earnest young man favoured by chance leaves Scotland for Paris where he loses his heart and his bearings as around him malevolence prowls and intrigues deepen. Robert Louis Stevenson gave us many such characters and it is no coincidence that Boyd’s hero, Brodie Moncur, is reading The Master of Ballantrae. (“The body was already fallen to the ground, where it writhed like a trodden worm, and then lay motionless,” that novel’s duel ends). No surprise either that Stevenson’s presence is most evident in chapters devoted to the Scottish borderlands where the Moncur family endures the despotic rule of its preacher patriarch, territory to which Boyd’s roving narrative most satisfyingly returns. “The Liethen Water was shallow and brown, like unmilked tea, fast-flowing over its pebbled, stony bed,” he writes in one of many lyrical descriptions, “Upstream a heron yanked itself skywards. Brodie turned to watch it beat slowly up the valley.”

But Love is Blind also has one foot in the modern era — the novel ends in 1906 — and its romantic hero is also, and above all, a technician. “He checked that no hammers were up and then drew the whole action forward by the flange rail under the front,” Boyd writes of Brodie, a piano tuner by trade, “Now all the moving parts were visible beyond the black and white keys…Mysteries – music, time, movement – were reduced to complex, elaborate mechanisms.” The human heart, though, is another matter. Gifted and innovative, Brodie is dispatched to Paris to raise the sales and reputation of the Channon piano manufactured by his Edinburgh employer. Thanks to his efforts, a fading celebrity pianist, John Kilbarron, agrees to perform exclusively on the Channon, an arrangement that will bind the two Kilbarron brothers – and more fatefully their consort Lika Blum – to Brodie with tragic results. “What secret history had she kept from him?” Brodie will eventually wonder of his lover, “What did he really know of Lika Blum? …only what she wanted him to know.”

Similar suspicions permeated Boyd’s 2006 novel Restless, a superb drama of espionage and concealed identity. Yet the two novels could not be more different (indeed, the same might be said of any of Boyd’s fourteen previous novels, so versatile is his talent). If Restless is a thriller — and one of the finest — then Love is Blind is a charmer. Neither weighty nor silly, its nimble plot spans continents and eras but remains anchored in Brodie’s life. Boyd portrays that life in subtle shades of darkness and light, as he does the land that formed his young hero. “It was raining and the Borders landscape was drab, drenched and barren-looking as the line crossed a stretch of treeless khaki moorland,” Boyd writes of a journey home, “ Beyond, unhedged, unwalled, sheepless hillsides climbed to meet the enfolding grey-flannel sky. Scotland at its most uncompromising….He felt weak, unmanned somehow…It doesn’t matter, Brodie told himself, they’re only your family, that’s all – people you can leave and forget if you’ve a mind to.”

He does leave, this time forever, a fugitive of sorts covering his tracks in various European cities before alighting — the novel’s only stumble — in Trieste, where things become briefly silly, as they must when James Joyce makes a cartoon appearance. This embarrassment behind it, Boyd’s love story ends on the Andaman Islands, but concludes with a Scottish epitaph. “Birth tae death is the shortest leap/ The grave is waiting for us all” it warns, striking a final note that is not mawkish but melancholy thanks to its creator’s unerringly light touch.