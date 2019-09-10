The B&N Podcast: Malcolm Gladwell on Why We Get Each Other Wrong

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

On today’s episode of the B&N Podcast we’re joined by one of the most influential writers in the world, whose books examine how humans think and behave in ways large and small. As a staff writer for the New Yorker and in bestsellers like The Tipping Point, Blink, and Outliers, as well as in his podcast Revisionist History, Gladwell has marshaled the tools of an array of sciences to challenge conventional wisdom about everything from how to spot an art forgery to what makes a basketball team succeed. His new book Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know is his first in six years; its origin, Gladwell writes, was in the author’s confrontation with the perplexing, tragic and infuriating events that led to the death of Sandra Bland in a Texas jail in 2015. When the author joined B&N’s Bill Tipper in the studio, he explained how his outrage over Bland’s story raised the questions he explores in Talking to Strangers, and why everything we think we know about who to trust (and mistrust) is wrong.

Malcolm Gladwell, host of the podcast Revisionist History and #1 bestselling author of The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, David and Goliath, and What the Dog Saw, offers a powerful examination of our interactions with strangers—and why they often go wrong.

Author photo of Malcolm Gladwell by Celeste Sloman.

