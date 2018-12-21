The B&N Podcast: Maris Kreizman Talking Great Reading in 2018

We’re getting close to the end of 2018, and whether you’re doing last-minute gift-buying, looking for a great book for holiday down time, or maybe just stocking up your bookshelf for the coming year — which makes it the perfect time to be reminded about some of the books that stood out in a year full of wonderful reading. So we invited one of the internet’s most beloved critics and book recommenders, Maris Kreizman, to join us for a conversation about her year in reading. Kreizman is the author of the groundbreaking literary-TV mashup Slaughterhouse 90210, and is one of the most widely read observers of the literary scene, contributing to Buzzfeed, New York magazine, and most recently on Twitter (@mariskriezman) making very personal book recommendations for all who ask: and she gave us some of her favorites in the studio.

Books discussed in this episode include:

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday

Educated by Tara Westover

Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott

Good and Mad by Rebecca Traister

Heartland by Sarah Smarsh

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara

Kudos by Rachel Cusk

The Library Book by Susan Orlean

My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Otessa Moshfegh

The Real Lolita by Sarah Weinman

Riddance by Shelley Jackson

Severance by Ling Ma

Sunburn by Laura Lippman

Maris Kreizman is the author of Slaughterhouse 90210 and a frequent contributor to New York magazine, Buzzfeed, and many other publications. Follow her on Twitter for more book recommendations.

