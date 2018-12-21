The B&N Podcast: Maris Kreizman Talking Great Reading in 2018

We’re getting close to the end of 2018, and whether you’re doing last-minute gift-buying, looking for a great book for holiday down time, or maybe just stocking up your bookshelf for the coming year — which makes it the perfect time to be reminded about some of the books that stood out in a year full of wonderful reading. So we invited one of the internet’s most beloved critics and book recommenders, Maris Kreizman, to join us for a conversation about her year in reading. Kreizman is the author of the groundbreaking literary-TV mashup Slaughterhouse 90210, and is one of the most widely read observers of the literary scene, contributing to Buzzfeed, New York magazine, and most recently on Twitter (@mariskriezman) making very personal book recommendations for all who ask: and she gave us some of her favorites in the studio.
Books discussed in this episode include:
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
Asymmetry by Lisa Halliday
Educated by Tara Westover
Give Me Your Hand by Megan Abbott
Good and Mad by Rebecca Traister
Heartland by Sarah Smarsh
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara
Kudos by Rachel Cusk
The Library Book by Susan Orlean
My Sister the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Otessa Moshfegh
The Real Lolita by Sarah Weinman
Riddance by Shelley Jackson
Severance by Ling Ma
Sunburn by Laura Lippman
Maris Kreizman is the author of Slaughterhouse 90210 and a frequent contributor to New York magazine, Buzzfeed, and many other publications. Follow her on Twitter for more book recommendations.
