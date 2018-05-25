The B&N Podcast: Mark Bittman

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

Journalist, author, environmental and nutrition advocate– none of these labels adequately captures the impact of Mark Bittman’s career across 21 books, as a journalist and on television. The author of the now-classic guide How to Cook Everything and award-winning Food Matters has become one of the voices we turn to to help us make sense of the sometimes bewildering choices that face us in the store, in the restaurant, and especially in the kitchen. And now, over an open flame: his latest is the eye-poppingly illustrated and backyard-barbecue inspiring new book How to Grill Everything. Mark Bittman joined us in the studio to talk about the art of the grill – and how he developed his unique approach to writing about food.

The ultimate grilling guide and the latest in Mark Bittman’s acclaimed How to Cook Everything series.

Here’s how to grill absolutely everything—from the perfect steak to cedar-plank salmon to pizza—explained in Mark Bittman’s trademark simple, straightforward style. Featuring 1,000 recipes and variations, plus Bittman’s practical advice on all the grilling basics, this book is an exploration of the grill’s nearly endless possibilities. Recipes cover every part of the meal, including appetizers, seafood, meat and poultry, vegetables (including vegetarian mains), and even desserts. Plenty of quick, high-heat recipes will get dinner on the table in short order (Spanish-Style Garlic Shrimp, Green Chile Cheeseburgers); low and slow “project” recipes (Texas-Style Smoked Brisket, Pulled Pork with Lexington BBQ Sauce) are ideal for leisurely weekend cookouts. You’ll also find unexpected grilled treats like avocado, watermelon, or pound cake, and innovative surprises—like cooking meat loaf or from-scratch Rosemary Olive Oil Bread on the grill—to get the most out of every fire.

