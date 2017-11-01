The B&N Podcast: Michael Connelly

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

If you’re one of the writer Michael Connelly’s friends — especially if you’re connected to the world of law enforcement — you might find yourself fielding requests for information at just about any time of day. That’s because, as the creator of the dogged detective Harry Bosch explains, Connelly never knows when a research question will pop up. Fortunately for readers, the award-winning, bestselling writer takes his training as a reporter and folds it into addictively propulsive and painstakingly detailed stories of crime and punishment. On this episode, Bill Tipper caught up with Michael Connelly to talk about his new novel Two Kinds of Truth, in which the writer explores the human cost of the opioid epidemic, and Harry Bosch finds himself facing the sort of legal jeopardy he usually reserves for his quarry.

Harry Bosch is back as a volunteer working cold cases for the San Fernando Police Department and is called out to a local drug store where a young pharmacist has been murdered. Bosch and the town’s 3-person detective squad sift through the clues, which lead into the dangerous, big business world of pill mills and prescription drug abuse.

Meanwhile, an old case from Bosch’s LAPD days comes back to haunt him when a long-imprisoned killer claims Harry framed him, and seems to have new evidence to prove it. Bosch left the LAPD on bad terms, so his former colleagues aren’t keen to protect his reputation. He must fend for himself in clearing his name and keeping a clever killer in prison.

The two unrelated cases wind around each other like strands of barbed wire. Along the way Bosch discovers that there are two kinds of truth: the kind that sets you free and the kind that leaves you buried in darkness.

