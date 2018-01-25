The B&N Podcast: Michael Wolff

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House is the book of the week, the month, and perhaps the year. Its intimate look at the personalities of the administration makes for riveting reading — and has fueled its own conflagration of debate and speculation across the political spectrum. In this episode of the podcast, Michael Wolff sits down to talk with Jim Mustich about how he got his story — and what he believes it tells us.

With extraordinary access to the Trump White House, Michael Wolff tells the inside story of the most controversial presidency of our time

The first nine months of Donald Trump’s term were stormy, outrageous—and absolutely mesmerizing. Now, thanks to his deep access to the West Wing, bestselling author Michael Wolff tells the riveting story of how Trump launched a tenure as volatile and fiery as the man himself.

In this explosive book, Wolff provides a wealth of new details about the chaos in the Oval Office. Among the revelations:

— What President Trump’s staff really thinks of him

— What inspired Trump to claim he was wire-tapped by President Obama

— Why FBI director James Comey was really fired

— Why chief strategist Steve Bannon and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner couldn’t be in the same room

— Who is really directing the Trump administration’s strategy in the wake of Bannon’s firing

— What the secret to communicating with Trump is

— What the Trump administration has in common with the movie The Producers

Never before has a presidency so divided the American people. Brilliantly reported and astoundingly fresh, Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury shows us how and why Donald Trump has become the king of discord and disunion.

