The B&N Podcast: Nicholas Sparks

In the early 1990s, a young pharmaceutical salesman in Washington DC sent a to a literary agent a manuscript about a pair of lovers separated by class and by war. Picked out of the slush pile by the agent, the book was published in 1996 and immediately leapt to the top of the New York Times bestseller list. The Notebook – later adapted for film – launched the literary career of Nicholas Sparks, whose stories of love, loss, long-kept secrets and buried longing have made him one of the most widely-read authors of our time. The author of 20 bestselling novels joined us in the podcast studio to talk about his latest work of fiction, Every Breath, a story that crosses the ocean from Africa to North Carolina, and which hinges on a very unusual and quite real place — a mailbox in the middle of nowhere.

In the romantic tradition of The Notebook and Nights in Rodanthe, #1 New York Times bestselling author Nicholas Sparks returns with a story about a chance encounter that becomes a touchstone for two vastly different individuals — transcending decades, continents, and the bittersweet workings of fate.

Hope Anderson is at a crossroads. At thirty-six, she’s been dating her boyfriend, an orthopedic surgeon, for six years. With no wedding plans in sight, and her father recently diagnosed with ALS, she decides to use a week at her family’s cottage in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, to ready the house for sale and mull over some difficult decisions about her future.

Tru Walls has never visited North Carolina but is summoned to Sunset Beach by a letter from a man claiming to be his father. A safari guide, born and raised in Zimbabwe, Tru hopes to unravel some of the mysteries surrounding his mother’s early life and recapture memories lost with her death. When the two strangers cross paths, their connection is as electric as it is unfathomable . . . but in the immersive days that follow, their feelings for each other will give way to choices that pit family duty against personal happiness in devastating ways.

Illuminating life’s heartbreaking regrets and enduring hope, Every Breath explores the many facets of love that lay claim to our deepest loyalties — and asks the question, How long can a dream survive?

This special B&N Exclusive Edition contains a personal essay from Nicholas Sparks to readers on the lost art of letter writing and is only available at Barnes & Noble.

Author photo of Nicholas Sparks (c) Brad Styron.