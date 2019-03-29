The B&N Podcast: Patrick Rothfuss Unleashes the Monsters

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

The premise is simple: what happens when the stars of the anarchic Cartoon Network hit Rick and Morty dive head-on into the world of hit points, armor classes, saving throws, and spell slots? But here’s what isn’t simple: the fictional wizardry of award-winning fantasist Patrick Rothfuss. The author of the bestselling Kingkiller Chronicle novels, Rothfuss took on the task of bringing these two beloved universes together with an ambition that can only be described as epic. He spoke via phone with B&N Science Fiction and Fantasy Blog editor Joel Cunningham about Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons and Dragons — as well as his enduring love for D&D, and how he sold his comics collaborators on pages in iambic pentameter.

You’ve got to—belch!—roll for initiative, Morty!



Two pop-culture juggernauts are teaming up and neither multiverse is prepared for what comes next!

When Morty sees a cute girl at school playing Dungeons & Dragons, he asks Rick to show him the ropes, only to discover that his grandfather is a veteran gamer. Next thing he knows, the entire family has been pulled into a campaign that escalates from virtual D&D simulations to alternate universes governed by the rules of the game. And as it turns out, Rick isn’t the only one who knows his way around a d20.

#1 New York Times-bestselling fantasy author Patrick Rothfuss (The Name of the Wind), acclaimed comics writer Jim Zub (Dungeons & Dragons: Evil at Baldur’s Gate, Skullkickers), and Eisner-nominated artist Troy Little (Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas) bring you the comics crossover of the year! It’s an irreverent, unexpected adventure sure to please fans of both franchises.

Collects the complete four issue miniseries.

This Barnes & Noble exclusive edition contains an introduction from Patrick Rothfuss and bonus commentary from Troy Little. It also includes an exclusive poster, cover, and cover gallery.

Explore all books by Patrick Rothfuss.

Like this podcast? Subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher to discover intriguing new conversations every week.