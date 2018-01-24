The B&N Podcast: Patrisse Khan-Cullors and asha bandele

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

Perhaps no social movement of the 21st century has had the impact of Black Lives Matter. Born as an online outcry in 2013, it became a fully-fledged vehicle for nationwide protests that have called for for criminal justice reform and a reckoning with racism’s continuing force. In this episode, authors and activists Patrisse Khan-Cullors and asha bandele join Miwa Messer in the studio to talk about their stirring new book When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir.

From one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement comes a poetic memoir and reflection on humanity. Necessary and timely, Patrisse Cullors’ story asks us to remember that protest in the interest of the most vulnerable comes from love. Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement have been called terrorists, a threat to America. But in truth, they are loving women whose life experiences have led them to seek justice for those victimized by the powerful. In this meaningful, empowering account of survival, strength, and resilience, Patrisse Cullors and asha bandele seek to change the culture that declares innocent black life expendable.

Image of Patrisse Khan-Cullors (c) Curtis Moore.

Image of asha bandele (c) Michael Hnatov.