A blockbuster debut like Paula Hawkins’s psychological thriller The Girl on the Train might seem a hard act to follow, but Into the Water — with its nod to a classic Agatha Christie whodunit — is even more intense, claustrophobic and ambitious than its predecessor. In this episode of the B&N Podcast, Paula Hawkins talks with Miwa Messer about the origin of her haunting new story.

A single mother turns up dead at the bottom of the river that runs through town. Earlier in the summer, a vulnerable teenage girl met the same fate. They are not the first women lost to these dark waters, but their deaths disturb the river and its history, dredging up secrets long submerged. Left behind is a lonely fifteen-year-old girl. Parentless and friendless, she now finds herself in the care of her mother’s sister, a fearful stranger who has been dragged back to the place she deliberately ran from—a place to which she vowed she’d never return.

