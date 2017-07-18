Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

When a stroke i left celebrated cook and food writer Judy Gethers unable to work in the kitchen, her son Peter decided to pay her a tribute by making his mother her ideal meal – an epic attempt at haute cuisine he chronicles in his new memoir, My Mother’s Kitchen: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and the Meaning of Life. In this episode of the B&N Podcast, Gethers talks with Amanda Cecil about the moment in the project when he realized he’d bitten off more than he could chew.

Peter Gethers wants to give his aging mother a very personal and perhaps final gift: a spectacular feast featuring all her favorite dishes. The problem is, although he was raised to love food and wine he doesn’t really know how to cook. So he embarks upon an often hilarious and always touching culinary journey that will ultimately allow him to bring his mother’s friends and loved ones to the table one last time.

