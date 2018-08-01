The B&N Podcast: Questlove

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, has been known to music lovers for years as the drummer and co-leader of The Roots, and since 2014 to millions more since the Roots became the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He’s also the author of multiple bestselling books including an unconventional memoir Mo’ Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove, Soul Train: The Music, Dance, and Style of a Generation, and Something To Food About: Exploring Creativity with Innovative Chefs. He joins Jim Mustich on this episode to the podcast to talk about his latest book, Creative Quest, and the intersection between life, listening, and making of art.

A unique new guide to creativity from Questlove—inspirations, stories, and lessons on how to live your best creative life.

Questlove—musician, bandleader, designer, producer, culinary entrepreneur, professor, and all-around cultural omnivore—shares his wisdom on the topics of inspiration and originality in a one-of-a-kind guide to living your best creative life.

In Creative Quest, Questlove synthesizes all the creative philosophies, lessons, and stories he’s heard from the many creators and collaborators in his life, and reflects on his own experience, to advise readers and fans on how to consider creativity and where to find it. He addresses many topics—what it means to be creative, how to find a mentor and serve as an apprentice, the wisdom of maintaining a creative network, coping with critics and the foibles of success, and the specific pitfalls of contemporary culture—all in the service of guiding admirers who have followed his career and newcomers not yet acquainted with his story.

Whether discussing his own life or channeling the lessons he’s learned from forefathers such as George Clinton, collaborators like D’Angelo, or like-minded artists including Ava DuVernay, David Byrne, Björk, and others, Questlove speaks with the candor and enthusiasm that fans have come to expect. Creative Quest is many things—above all, a wise and wide-ranging conversation around the eternal mystery of creativity.

Explore more books by Questlove.

Like this podcast? Subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher to discover intriguing new conversations every week.

Photo of the author (c) Michael Baca.

