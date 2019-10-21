The B&N Podcast: Rick Riordan on the Muse of Adventure

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper.

Today on the podcast we have a guest who has turned thousands of 21st century young readers into passionate, dare I say aggressively knowledgeable fan of ancient mythologies. When Rick Riordan published The Lightning Thief in 2008, his story of modern kids magically connected to a hidden world of gods and monsters taken from Greek myths was an instant sensation – but it was no flash in the pan. Across multiple blockbuster series including Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the Kane Chronicles and Magnus Chase, Riordan has taken his fans on thrill rides through fantasy worlds that draw up on Greek, Roman, Egyptian and Norse mythos, mixing anachronistic humor and page-turning thrills to make figures from Poseidon to Loki come alive as friends or foes to his young adventurers. In his latest series — The Trials of Apollo — Riordan introduces the travails of a god trapped in a human body. He joined B&N’s Melissa Albert — who frequently hosts the B&N YA Podcast– to talk about his new book The Tyrant’s Tomb and his groundbreaking new imprint Rick Riordan Presents, which has tapped authors from diverse backgrounds to tell stories from myth traditions around the world.

It’s not easy being Apollo, especially when you’ve been turned into a human and banished from Olympus. On his path to restoring five ancient oracles and reclaiming his godly powers, Apollo (aka Lester Papadopoulos) has faced both triumphs and tragedies. Now his journey takes him to Camp Jupiter in the San Francisco Bay Area, where the Roman demigods are preparing for a desperate last stand against the evil Triumvirate of Roman emperors. Hazel, Reyna, Frank, Tyson, Ella, and many other old friends will need Apollo’s aid to survive the onslaught. Unfortunately, the answer to their salvation lies in the forgotten tomb of a Roman ruler . . . someone even worse than the emperors Apollo has already faced.

