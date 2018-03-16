The B&N Podcast: Roma Downey

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

With her role as a heavenly creature on the long-running television drama Touched by an Angel, the actor Roma Downey became an icon to fans, and she became a Hollywood power as the co-producer of the hit miniseries The Bible. With her new book Box of Butterflies, Downey opens up about her childhood in Northern Ireland, her early losses of both her beloved parents, and the joy of her close relationship with costar Della Reese. She joined us in the studio to talk about how she finds inspiration in life’s struggles and tragedies.

Roma Downey—best known as the beloved angel on the TV show Touched by an Angel—has created a beautiful book filled with encouragement and hope, assuring us of God’s comforting presence in our lives.

Ever since she was a little girl, Roma has seen butterflies as a reminder of God’s presence. They have appeared to her in moments when she needed encouragement and reminded her she is not alone. In this deeply personal book, Roma shares stories from her life, alongside quotes, poems, scripture, and artwork that she prays will uplift you as they have her. Each grace-filled chapter of this beautiful full-color book covers topics such as courage, strength, gratitude, love, and kindness. Reminiscent of the message of her popular television series, Touched by an Angel, this book’s central theme is that there is a God, He loves you, and that even in your most difficult moments, He is by your side. That though you may feel alone, you are never truly alone. The subtle butterfly theme reminds us that the wonder of God’s love and kindness is sometimes reflected in the gentle whispers of his creation and that we all have the power to transform from simple caterpillars into exquisite butterflies.

