The B&N Podcast: Rupi Kaur

As a teenager, Rupi Kaur discovered performance poetry as a way of expressing her emotional life, but it was when she began to move her autobiographical verse to Instagram, her poems about coming of age, trauma, abuse, broken relationships, body image and coming to love oneself resonated powerfully with readers around the globe. Her two bestselling collections to date — have been translated into more than 30 languages and sold more than 4 million copies worldwide, and her Instagram following is 2.7 million strong and growing — making her one of the most-read poets of our time. Rupi Kaur joins Miwa Messer in the B&N Podcast studio on the occasion of a new B&N Exclusive Edition of the sun and her flowers to talk about her family and background, the strange experience of unexpected fame, and writing at the intersection of the deeply personal and unabashedly political.

This hardcover B&N Exclusive Edition #1 New York Times bestseller the sun and her flowers by Rupi Kaur, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller milk and honey, is a vibrant and transcendent journey about growth and healing.

Ancestry and honoring one’s roots. Expatriation and rising up to find a home within yourself.

Divided into five chapters and illustrated by Kaur, the sun and her flowers is a journey of wilting, falling, rooting, rising, and blooming.

A celebration of love in all its forms.

this is the recipe of life

said my mother

as she held me in her arms as i wept

think of those flowers you plant

in the garden each year

they will teach you

that people too

must wilt

fall

root

rise

in order to bloom

