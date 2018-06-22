The B&N Podcast: Ruth Ware

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

Ruth Ware’s bestselling novels — including The Lying Game and The Woman in Cabin 10 — bring the aura of classic works of gothic fiction into cinematically rendered modern settings, yielding tightly wound tales of paranoia, mystery and suspense. But for all of the precise care the author takes with her plots, her characters lead messy, all-too-human lives. She joins us in this episode of the podcast to talk about her latest, The Death of Mrs. Westaway, in which mysterious inheritance leads a young woman down a path of deception.

Literary Cornwall, home to Rebecca‘s Manderley—and Daphne du Maurier’s own house—has always been an inspiration to Ruth Ware. Here, Ruth reflects on how that particular landscape found its way into her imagination… and the pages of her latest novel, The Death of Mrs. Westaway.

From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of In a Dark, Dark Wood, The Woman in Cabin 10, and The Lying Game comes Ruth Ware’s highly anticipated fourth novel.

On a day that begins like any other, Hal receives a mysterious letter bequeathing her a substantial inheritance. She realizes very quickly that the letter was sent to the wrong person—but also that the cold-reading skills she’s honed as a tarot card reader might help her claim the money.

Soon, Hal finds herself at the funeral of the deceased…where it dawns on her that there is something very, very wrong about this strange situation and the inheritance at the center of it.

Full of spellbinding menace and told in Ruth Ware’s signature suspenseful style, this is an unputdownable thriller from the Agatha Christie of our time.

