The B&N Podcast: Sean Penn

The Academy Award-winning actor and director Sean Penn has in his long film career brought to the big screen figures from bestselling books like Mystic River and Into the Wild. Now, with his debut novel Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, Penn offers a darkly comic vision of 21st-century America for readers. When septic tank salesman Bob travels to Iraq in search of Baghdad waste-management business, he’s kidnapped and recruited into a bizarre and lethal international scheme. On this episode of the podcast, Sean Penn sits down in our studio with Bill Goldstein to talk about the making of a story with flavors of Kurt Vonnegut and Thomas Pynchon.

From legendary actor and activist Sean Penn comes a scorching, darkly funny novel about Bob Honey—a modern American man, entrepreneur, and part-time assassin.

Bob Honey has a hard time connecting with other people, especially since his divorce. He’s tired of being marketed to every moment, sick of a world where even an orgasm isn’t real until it is turned into a tweet. A paragon of old-fashioned American entrepreneurship, Bob sells septic tanks to Jehovah’s Witnesses and arranges pyrotechnic displays for foreign dictators. He’s also a contract killer for an off-the-books program run by a branch of US intelligence that targets the elderly, the infirm, and others who drain this consumption-driven society of its resources.

When a nosy journalist starts asking questions, Bob can’t decide if it’s a chance to form some sort of new friendship or the beginning of the end for him. With treason on everyone’s lips, terrorism in everyone’s sights, and American political life sinking to ever-lower standards, Bob decides it’s time to make a change—if he doesn’t get killed by his mysterious controllers or exposed in the rapacious media first.

A thunderbolt of provocative words and startling images, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff marks the fiction debut of one of America’s most acclaimed artists.

