The B&N Podcast: Shea Serrano on the Art of the List

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

Our guest on today’s episode of the B&N Podcast is the journalist and bestselling author Shea Serrano, whose unconventional, hilarious and insightful works put the writer’s obsessions with sports, movies, and music into a dialogue with big issues like race, class, and gender. Who gets to take center stage and who wields cultural power? In books like The Rap Year Book and Basketball (and Other Things) Serrano proved that when you’re in the hands of the right writer, a subject can come alive for super fans and newbies alike. Serrano is back with his marvelously engaging new Movies (and Other Things), in which he takes on everything from defining the Mean Girls expanded universe to what it means for marginalized people to see themselves represented on screen. He sat down just before the book’s publication with B&N’s Miwa Messer for a wide-ranging conversations about the pop-cultural moments and icons he loves — and why they matter.

#1 New York Times bestselling author Shea Serrano is back, and his new book, Movies (And Other Things), combines the fury of a John Wick shootout, the sly brilliance of Regina George holding court at a cafeteria table, and the sheer power of a Denzel monologue, all into one. This Barnes & Noble exclusive includes a special pull-out movie poster exclusive to this edition.

Movies (And Other Things) is a book about, quite frankly, movies (and other things).

One of the chapters, for example, answers which race Kevin Costner was able to white savior the best, because did you know that he white saviors Mexicans in McFarland, USA, and white saviors Native Americans in Dances with Wolves, and white saviors Black people in Black or White, and white saviors the Cleveland Browns in Draft Day?

Another of the chapters, for a second example, answers what other high school movie characters would be in Regina George’s circle of friends if we opened up the Mean Girls universe to include other movies (Johnny Lawrence is temporarily in, Claire from The Breakfast Club is in, Ferris Bueller is out, Isis from Bring It On is out…). Another of the chapters, for a third example, creates a special version of the Academy Awards specifically for rom-coms, the most underrated movie genre of all. And another of the chapters, for a final example, is actually a triple chapter that serves as an NBA-style draft of the very best and most memorable moments in gangster movies.

Many, many things happen in Movies (And Other Things), some of which funny, others of which are sad, a few of which are insightful, and all of which are handled with the type of care and dedication to the smallest details and pockets of pop culture that only a book by Shea Serrano can provide.

Like this podcast? Subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher to discover intriguing new conversations every week.



