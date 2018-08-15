The B&N Podcast: Temple Grandin on “Calling All Minds”

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

If you’re a parent who has ever had to think about limiting what we’ve come to call “screen time” with your child, you have an ally in the scientist and inventor Temple Grandin. She’s the author of 12 books on animal behavior and on autism, including the national bestsellers Thinking in Pictures and Animals in Translation. She lectures to parents and teachers on her experiences as a scientist with autism, and she was recently named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of the year. She joined us on this episode to the podcast to talk about her new book Calling All Minds: How to Think and Create Like an Inventor, and why she’s determined to reach out to a new generation of kids and encourage them to make, experiment, and “tinker” with their own inventions.

From world-renowned autism spokesperson, scientist, and inventor Temple Grandin — a book of personal stories, inventions, and facts that will blow young inventors’ minds and make them soar.

Have you ever wondered what makes a kite fly or a boat float? Have you ever thought about why snowflakes are symmetrical, or why golf balls have dimples? Have you ever tried to make a kaleidoscope or build a pair of stilts?

In Calling All Minds, Temple Grandin explores the ideas behind all of those questions and more. She delves into the science behind inventions, the steps various people took to create and improve upon ideas as they evolved, and the ways in which young inventors can continue to think about and understand what it means to tinker, to fiddle, and to innovate. And laced throughout it all, Temple gives us glimpses into her own childhood tinkering, building, and inventing.

More than a blueprint for how to build things, in Calling All Minds Temple Grandin creates a blueprint for different ways to look at the world. And more than a call to action, she gives a call to imagination, and shows readers that there is truly no single way to approach any given problem–but that an open and inquisitive mind is always key.

