It seems almost unprofessional to begin a book review by focusing on the circumstances under which a novel was written, and its author’s own calculated assessment of where his book falls in his career path. Critics, at least generally, want to regard works of fiction as independent entities, whose virtues and failures must be reckoned apart from the circumstances of their creation, and even apart from the intentions of their creator.

But in the case of Michel Faber’s newest, publicity makes that separation more difficult. In an interview with The New York Times, Faber revealed that The Book of Strange New Things was composed during the years when his beloved wife Eva was dying of cancer, a tragedy that seeped into the book, coloring and altering it from his original conception. He also stipulates that this will be the last novel from his pen, and that his goal for the book was to make it “the saddest thing I’d ever written.”

Knowing these things, a reader — even a reviewer — naturally brings a certain set of expectations to the book. But maybe we can put aside a discussion of Faber’s real life surround until after examining the book on its own internal construction, merits and literary influences, a protocol that we should afford to all novels, however much their conception is rooted in the muck and mire of daily living.

Faber’s book occupies a number of niches simultaneously, some genre, some classical, in a splendid balancing act of interdependence and reinforcement.

It’s a meditation on the hypothetical role of terrestrial religions in relation to alien races and future realms, along the lines of James Blish’s classic A Case of Conscience; Walter Miller’s A Canticle for Leibowitz; Ray Bradbury’s “The Fire Balloons;” and Mary Doria Russell’s The Sparrow.

It’s an instance of the planetary-colonization-gone-awry trope, where alien worlds harbor surprises for which humanity is unprepared, a theme on display, for instance, in Clifford Simak’s “Beachhead” and George Alec Effinger’s The Wolves of Memory.

We see also the “going native” motif exhibited in such classics as Robert Silverberg’s Downward to the Earth.

The book plays with the tropes of apocalypse, as we remotely witness, from an offworld vantage, catastrophes unfolding back on Earth.

It features a Kafkaesque organization known as USIC, whose initials and goals and working methods remain forever enigmatic and partially absurd; readers might harken to Philip K. Dick’s Martian Time-Slip.

It radiates a kind of existential deracination associated with space travel, a motif embraced by Ballard, Malzberg, Lem, Tiptree and the Strugatskys. It partakes of the Graham Greene school regarding crises of faith. And of course it’s a love story, the tragedy of a married couple torn apart by circumstances. Like the novels on which Faber’s reputation rests, Under the Skin and The Crimson Petal and the White, it both inhabits recognizable literary models and subtly transforms them from within.

The Book of Strange New Things opens—at some unspecified near-future date—with the separation and incipient estrangement between husband and wife Peter and Beatrice Leigh. Their married life will serve as one of the centers of thematic gravity in the book. Peter has been tapped by USIC to become an interstellar missionary. The corporation has a base or fledgling colony on the planet of Oasis. A native race, the Oasans, has demanded a preacher to replace the human one who went missing, and who previously hooked them on “the book of strange new things,” their phrase for the Bible. Shepherding is what they demand, in return for supplying the colonists with natives food only the Oasans can raise.

Peter regards this assignment as the opportunity of a lifetime. As a reformed substance-abuser and all-around sinner, he’s come a long way, and feels he has lots to give and prove. Staying behind on Earth, Bea, a nurse and fellow committed Christian, has a role at once easier and tougher. She won’t undergo alien harshness and challenges, but she also won’t have the distractions and enticements and rewards of ministering to an alien flock. Their parting is fraught and anxiety-filled.

Faber quickly gets Peter off-planet and onto Oasis. Almost a hundred pages are spent describing the USIC colony and its denizens before the first Oasan comes onstage. Faber revels in the oddness of the place, giving us many vivid descriptions (including his depiction of the outre Oasans themselves, a reveal which I won’t spoil). The very air of the planet seems intrusively alive, its weather sentient. The aftereffects of suspended animation linger, disturbing Peter’s thinking. As for the crew of the settlement, they exhibit a curious anomie, either unmasked, or cloaked by bravado and coarseness, or hiding behind a fastidious attention to duty.

Communication with Bea is afforded by a kind of kludgy interstellar teletype, lending this book in large swathes the air of an old-fashioned epistolary novel. At first, Peter makes much sane use of this handy device, striving to show his love for Bea at an unthinkable distance, and to receive her support as well. But soon the messages—subject to some of the same misinterpretations as internet missives everywhere—will prove to be more divisive than yoking.

Finally Peter is conducted to the Oasan village, and meets his parishoners, who have given themselves human names along the lines of “Jesus Lover One.” They are welcoming if somewhat reticent about their race’s private life, and Faber makes it plain that there is no hidden menace behind their “smiles.” Peter pitches in with spreading the gospel and building a church, as well as ministering to the afflictions of the natives. Left among the natives for two weeks at a time, he will return to to base at intervals to catch up on his communications with Bea. In those intervals he discovers that Earth is falling into entropic horrors, that Bea’s life is individually going to pot, and that he himself is becoming more alien than human.

This seesaw existence continues throughout the remainder of the novel, until several crises—both on Earth and on Oasis, at base and village—combine to render Peter’s stay on the planet no longer tenable, and he is left to confront whether he has accomplished anything at all, or merely been deluding himself about not only his own goals, but the nature of God and religion. Although facing absolute uncertainty on all fronts, Peter recalls one of the Bible’s most comforting passages as the novel fades to the black of his interstellar voyage home.

Much of the book’s impact rests on the character of Peter: He’s “onscreen” for every single page of the book, and if we don’t believe in him, the novel will fall apart. He emerges as utterly three-dimensional, a flawed creature containing both good and bad—although at times one does get the faintest absurd and sanctimonious whiff of Ned Flanders in his makeup. His reactions to both his fellow humans and the aliens are unpredictable yet utterly consistent with his constitution and consciousness. We do encounter the undeniable problem of do-gooders and bleeding hearts being less interesting than villains or mere average joes. Something about saints always seems to make for less narrative drive or fascination. But even given this dramturgical drawback, one never gets overly tired or impatient with Peter, ultimately finding him a worthy figure to sustain and embody his particular (and universal) tragedy.

As for Bea, we know her only through her missives, and through Peter’s estimation and esteem. We have to take on faith that she is the marvelous woman, better than himself, which Peter and Faber say she is. This distancing renders her somewhat ghostly, although she has a major moment when she reveals her own crisis of faith, a moment that recalls Philip K. Dick’s famous passage from The Divine Invasion, another cousin to Faber’s chronicle:

“He learned about pain and death from an ugly dying dog. It had been run over and lay by the side of the road, its chest crushed, bloody foam bubbling from its mouth. When he bent over it the dog gazed at him with glasslike eyes, eyes that already saw into the next world.”

In fact, of course, Peter and Bea have indeed died to each other due to their vast lightyears of separation—although which one inhabits the mortal plane, and which one the afterlife (could one be said to be in heaven, and one in hell?) remains indeterminate. This fraying and dissolution of their formerly tight marital and spiritual bond forms one of the tragic axes of this book.

A second is the condition of Peter’s fellow explorers, and the banal if not duplicitous mission statement of USIC behind them. A motley crew rendered in broad strokes—save for Grainger, the sympathetic female colonist who connects most strongly with Peter—the humans on Oasis represent, I think, the plight of well-meaning citizens adrift without a spiritual core, helpless and utilitarian at best.

The Oasans themselves may represent Faber’s deftest touch. Faber reserves a major disturbing fact about their alien physiology until near the end, when Peter finally learns it naturally, which places them in a dreadful existential position. But even earlier in the book we derive from their situation a sense of martyrdom and the unfairness inherent in existence, endured only through a certain nobility of spirit. Even their language is a bit ridiculous, to our ears: “[It] sounded like a field of brittle reeds and rain-sodden lettuces being cleared by a machete.” Other details of their life-cycle strike at least the human eye as undignified and burdensome. And the only other lifeform on the planet, some birdlike predators, are similarly limned: “Puny, vestigial wings hung against their flanks, gently jogged by the motion of their march but otherwise flaccid, like the rumpled lining of pulled-out trouser pockets.” It’s to Faber’s credit that the Oasans inspire more admiration than pity or ridicule in the reader.

Faber’s overall assessment of religion and its proper role in life can best be summarized by mentioning “Jerusalem Syndrome,” that famous quick-onset neurosis which strikes certain feverish tourists in Israel, raising a crop of theological delusions. Peter seems to succumb to an extraterrestrial version of this, rendering many of his actions inutile at best, for himself, the Oasans and his fellow humans. Perhaps his proper place was at home with Bea all along. The ease of falling into what the Buddhists call uninsightful “idiot compassion” is always there for any holy man. But Faber is by no means anti-religion, just a preacher against the extremes of martyrdom.

Let us now at last return to Faber’s revelations about the realworld composition and status of this book. As a work of art in homage to his lost wife, a creation somewhat guided by her advice and insights, it stands as a fine, well-wrought tribute. However, what is problematical is any mapping of the love between Michel and Eva Faber onto the married life of Peter and Beatrice Leigh. I simply cannot accord the fictional relationship the same admiration I have for what Faber has revealed of his own life. Peter and Bea seem weak reeds in the end, mutually destructive rather than mutually supportive.

As for this being the final novel to issue from Faber’s keyboard, I can only say that it’s not my favorite of his—that would be Under the Skin, another look at aliens and morality and a certain savage “missionary”—but it is certainly admirable and ambitious, unforgettable and deep, a strong note to depart on. Perhaps Faber will even heed different angels and one day return to what is manifestly his one true calling.