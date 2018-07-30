Kate Christensen’s last two books, Blue Plate Special and How to Cook a Moose, were memoirs, and, as you can easily guess, both had food at their hearts. Now comes The Last Cruise, the author’s seventh novel and, once again, food plays a central role—although, in this case, it is in what may be its most debased function: as the major attraction on a cruise ship. Here, to set the mood, is Christensen’s apocalyptic, cloacal vision of one of these monstrous vessels carrying 4000 passengers, most of them American. The ship “mirrored the people on it, oversized, out of proportion, expelling ground-up food waste and treated sewage into the ocean, spewing colossal clouds of exhaust into the sea air, a giant pissing, shitting, farting beast. While the kitchens in its massive belly disgorged ton after ton of French Fries, pizza, and grilled slabs of steak upward to be chewed and swallowed and deposited into smaller, individual massive bellies, belowdecks the foreign-born, mostly Third World crew worked long, hard days, slept little, ate little, gave themselves over to keeping this untenable system, the dream vacation, going.”

The Queen Isabella, the ship aboard which the novel is set, is an older, smaller, more modest affair than the phantasmagorical behemoth just described, but she, too, gives pride of place to gormandizing. She is setting out from the Port of Long Beach on her last voyage, a two-week cruise to Hawaii carrying 400 passengers including the billionaire owner of the cruise line and his wife. In menu, drinks, and entertainment — as well as in its lack of Internet and cellphone access — the trip is meant to celebrate the ship’s first cruise in 1957. But sea travel in the past was full of peril, and what begins as a festive recreation of the ambiance of the last great days of ocean liners devolves into a series of calamities, modern versions of age-old maritime ordeals: mutiny, plague, fire, and tempest.

Among the passengers is 36-year-old Christine who has flown in to California from Maine where she and her husband of seven years run a small farm. She hates cruises, but has been invited as companion to her best friend Valerie, a journalist working on a book about “the shadowy world of hidden workers in the new economy.” A cruise ship offers Valerie an ideal investigative opportunity in the virtual vassalage of its kitchen workers, waiters, bartenders, housekeeping staff, and general dirty-work dogsbodies.

Christine is one of the three characters whose past and present make up the main threads of the tale. Another is Miriam, an elderly American-Israeli violinist and member of a string quartet providing some of the ship’s entertainment. Her ex-husband, Isaac, another member of the quartet, is also aboard. Although the two have remained close friends, it is not to the extent that Miriam is happy to find that they have to share a cabin. Isaac is the kind of guy who would—and who does—ask his ex-wife to examine his scrotum for a possible outbreak of cancer. As such, their relationship provides the novel with an excellent comic touch. The third thread belongs to Mick, a Hungarian sous chef working in the Queen Isabella‘s galley.. It is through Mick that we witness the controlled frenzy of a professional kitchen with its strict hierarchy. At the summit of this one is Laurens van Buyten, a tyrannical, sometimes sadistic Belgian celebrity chef. The scenes of food preparation and of kitchen politics are vivid, precise, and informed and among the best in the book.

Still, the Queen Isabella is not a happy ship. Only a couple of days into the voyage, half the crew goes on strike in protest at the owner’s plan to lay off the entire staff after the cruise. A fire breaks out in the engine room, disabling not only the engines, but also everything dependent on them, including toilets, showers, stoves, refrigeration, air circulation, and desalinization plant. Meanwhile dozens of passengers and crew are hit by a norovirus. Can raging seas be far behind?

As tribulation after tribulation hits the ship, the past and present lives of the three main characters are opened up to the reader. Christine assesses her marriage, her husband’s unwanted pressure for them to have children, the grueling work and isolation of farm life. Miriam revisits her youth, her first love, her move from Los Angeles to Israel, her former marriage, and her simmering passion for another member of the quartet. Mick frets over his confounded desire for his French lover, a woman whose bed is never empty. That concern is driven to the background when sickness takes the despotic head chef and Mick, without stoves or refrigeration, has somehow to provide meals for over four hundred people. These three lives, suspended in the limbo of a sea voyage, broaden and deepen as conditions aboard the ship worsen and bring this splendid novel to a dramatic and enigmatic close, one I encourage you to encounter for yourself.