The B&N Podcast: V.E. Schwab

The prolific writer V.E. Schwab is a storyteller and world builder, the author of the celebrated, bestselling Shades of Magic series, an enthralling saga of multiple Londons, inter-world intrigue, princes and pirates, and danger at every turn that begs to be binge-read. But her first novel for adults was Vicious, a story of superheroes that upended conventions and offered a story of antiheroes and revenge that proved anything but comic-book flat. This month she returns to the world of Vicious with the eagerly-awaited Vengeful. In this episode, V.E. Schwab talks via phone with James Killen about the addictively inventive worlds she creates, and why villains make the most interesting characters.

From the author of A Darker Shade of Magic comes Vengeful, the highly-anticipated sequel to V. E. Schwab’s debut adult novel Vicious, a masterful tale of ambition, jealousy, and superpowers.

Magneto and Professor X. Superman and Lex Luthor. Victor Vale and Eli Ever.

Sydney Clarke once had Serena—beloved sister, betrayed enemy, powerful ally. But now she’s alone, except for her thrice-dead dog, Dol. And then there’s Victor, who thinks Sydney doesn’t know about his most recent act of vengeance.

Victor himself is under the radar these days—being buried and re-animated can strike concern even if one has superhuman powers. But despite his own worries, his anger remains.

And Eli Ever still has yet to pay for the evil he has done.

The B&N Signed Exclusive Edition of Vengeful features original content from the author including a Blackout Message from Victor Vale and a new story set in Merit City.

Photo of V.E. Schwab (c) Jenna Maurice.