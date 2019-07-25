The B&N Podcast Live at Comic Con: Writing a World on Fire

Today’s episode of the Barnes & Noble Podcast features an overflowing cornucopia of amazing voices from the worlds of fantasy and science fiction, all gathered up in live recordings at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, just a few days ago. Our main event is an all-star panel of writers talking about the increasingly unstable boundaries between the news and the worlds they dream up — and the equally strange borderlands between writers and fans. B&N’s science fiction and fantasy expert James Killen is joined by writers Charlie Jane Anders , Cory Doctorow, Sarah Gailey, Seanan McGuire and Annalee Newitz for a conversation about everything from writing in a world on fire, handling the wild energy of fandom and more. But before we get there, were going to take a brief stop on the convention floor as , B&N’s Joel Cunningham talks with novelists Ann Leckie and Rebecca Roanhorse, both of whom are experiencing the madness of Comic Con for the first time. (And we’re just going to tell you now: you need to stick around to the end to hear Seanan McGuire explain just what she was doing in the swamp).

Charlie Jane Anders is the author of the award-winning bestseller All the Birds, Singing. Her most recent novel is The City in the Middle of the Night.

Journalist and author Cory Doctorow is the writer of many works of fiction and nonfiction including the award wining Little Brother the new collection of four novellas Radicalized. He is a co-editor of the blog Boing Boing.

Sarah Gailey is the author of the novel Magic for Liars and the forthcoming YA novel When We Were Magic.

Seanan McGuire is the author of many works of fiction including the award-winning Every Heart a Doorway; her latest novel is Middlegame.

Annalee Newitz, founding editor of the blog io9, is the author of Autonomous and Scatter, Adapt, and Remember. Her forthcoming novel The Future of Another Timeline will be available in September.

