Announcing Our 2022 Discover Prize Shortlist

With such an exciting publishing year for Fiction, we’re beyond thrilled to celebrate the introduction of the new Discover Prize in 2022. There really is nothing our booksellers love more than to discover new literary talent and champion brilliant books, and this annual prize will honor the novelists whose work we just couldn’t stop thinking about.

The standard and quality of new stories in Fiction this year has been unequivocally phenomenal. Our booksellers have been reading hundreds of books throughout the year, sending feedback and exclamations of excitement throughout the process of narrowing down a list. Based on how difficult it was to bring this list to just six titles, it is crystal clear that the depth of talent amongst the “incoming class” of newly published authors this year is exceptional. There are some blazingly bright literary stars on the horizon, and it’s an electrifying time to be an avid reader.

From cozy prose to lyrical precision to meditative reflections, the books in our shortlist speak to emerging talent from varied styles and backgrounds. Taking us from the lonely landscape of the contemporary Rust Belt, to the 1970s in troubled Belfast, to a captivating and intimate Boston jazz scene, to a vastly remade but not far-off climate future, these stunning novels are joined by their optimism, hope, and love for the craft. Each writer has something new to say, and their shared ambition and talent firmly establish their skill.

We’re pleased to announce the six finalists that make up our dazzling shortlist:

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews

"The beauty of this book is in its quiet, contemplative story of frustratingly messy, sympathetic characters you can't help but root for through the end. (For fans of The Book of Unknown Americans and Normal People.)" – Tara S., Bookseller

"All This Could Be Different brought me back to those uncertain early years after college, feeling lost and finding my way through by leaning on my friends. Sneha's story is so unlike my own, but in reading this book I felt like I was part of the community she slowly built with the people around her. I wish it were longer so I could have spent more time with Sneha." – Marie C., Bookseller

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu

"A harrowing and imaginative read that holds a mirror up to society in the way that only excellent Science Fiction can, How High We Go in the Dark is a beautiful exploration of human resilience and strength. Nagamatsu weaves together the narrative in an almost tapestry-like way, displaying an impressive command that promises a fresh and undeniable new talent." – Katie V., Bookseller

"A unique take of how climate change may lead to even more difficult and frightening challenges in the future, this story will make you reflect on things we do for our loved ones and our responsibility to support each other." –Erik C., Bookseller

Night of the Living Rez by Morgan Talty

"Night of the Living Rez brings an exciting new author to the forefront of modern storytelling. Morgan Talty approaches stories of loss and grief with humor and a rare perspective. The connective themes of change and longing guides the reader through a beautiful journey." – Ross B., Bookseller

"A Penobscot family navigates the America of the 21st Century, with all the pitfalls and heartbreak that entails. Told in a series of related short stories, Talty uses humor, tragedy, and a keen sense of observation to share a look into what being Native American means today. Essential for readers that enjoyed Tommy Orange's There, There or Loise Erdrich's Love Medicine." – Kevin R., Bookseller

The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty

"This book is a masterpiece – a specific story of a young woman in a dying midwestern town but also a universal story of love, loneliness, and longing. There is violence and sadness but, like the battered heart on the cover, this book beats with life – bloody, real life. Rabbit Hutch will stay with me for a long time." – Brenda A., Bookseller

"I have been one of these characters. You have been one, and if not, you will. The question is which one are you? For these unforgettable characters, what puts them in that specific month, year, town building and even apartment makes them who they are." –Florencia C., Bookseller

Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm by Laura Warrell

"Written like a jazz piece, it starts with a melody: Circus, a trumpet musician. Then it morphs into different key changes, rhythms, syncopations, as Circus juggles his music, his many ladies, and turning forty … something that looms heavy in his mind. As his melody resolves, his daughter's takes over and new song begins." –Maggie W., Bookseller

"Warrell writes a truly unlikeable lead character, Circus, described in all of his complexities and inadequacies by the women who love him. Music and jazz history are featured prominently in this contemporary tale. The voice of his teenage daughter, Koko, struggling to carve out her own identity and come to terms with her tenuous relationship with her father, rings out true and clear as a trumpet." –Amanda Y., Bookseller