Must-Read Celebrity Memoirs

“Now, this is a story all about how <insert celebrity>’s life got flipped-turned upside down.” Like the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s story, the past few years have gifted us, for better or for worse, with the raw insight into the lives of some of our favorite celebrities as social media became an outlet and a means to connect. It also allowed many of them the time to reflect on the stories of their lives and finally dive into that memoir they’d been meaning to write. They really are real people, just like us!

I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Readers get the chance to learn how "the industry" really works, as Jennette describes what it's like as a child star, further fueling the narrative, of late, around how victimizing Hollywood can be. Jennette is direct, honest and hilarious, and despite it all, delivers an inspiring story of resilience and recovery.

Waypoints: My Scottish Journey by Sam Heughan

You love him in Outlander and from his book Clanlands, with Graham McTavish, so get ready for Sam Heughan's first-ever memoir, Waypoints. In it, you'll learn all about his journey of self-discovery all the while being charmed by his Scottish wit. This book is a love letter to Scotland's West Highland Way and will transport you there while you learn about the moments that shaped Heughan. This memoir is a personal revelry that will leave readers reflecting on the moments that shaped their own lives while being swept up in the Moor.

Making a Scene by Constance Wu

Through raw, hilarious, and relatable stories, Constance fearlessly shares her experiences of growing up in suburban Virginia, scraping by as a struggling actor, falling in love again and again, and confronting her identity and self-worth. This charming and candid memoir with have you laughing and crying and holding your breath.

Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember by Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham is gracing us once again with a laugh-out-loud essay collection all about her years in show business. Get ready for personal stories from her life and career that will make you feel as though you know Graham and pulling back the curtain on how she got to be the person so many know and love today. Her experiences are, of course, accompanied by humor, advice and anecdotes, and readers will be delighted by the stories she tells!

Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman by Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson

Alan Rickman gifts us one last project — 25 years in the making. The beloved and dearly missed actor and activist offers readers a revealing look into his most personal musings on acting, politics and life in his thoughtful and beautifully written diaries.

One Jump at a Time: My Story by Nathan Chen

Three-time World Champion and Olympic gold-medalist, Nathan Chen, otherwise known as the "Quad King," shines a light on his experience as a Chinese American figure skater and global icon. Raw and empowering, this inspirational memoir is a story of sacrifice and glory, family and passion, and the extraordinary power of persistence.

Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard by Tom Felton

Known around the world as the big screen embodiment of Harry Potter's wizarding nemesis, Tom Felton offers his legions of fans a candid and witty account of life in the wizarding world. Recounting the friendships and trials of fame, Tom will #always be a fan favorite.

Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss

Steve Martin is back with The New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss to follow 2020's A Wealth of Pigeons. This duo is as charming as Martin's other famous duo (he and Martin Short) but for fans of the written and illustrated word. It's Steve Martin's world; we only live in it. And what a joyful world it is.

Scenes from My Life: A Memoir by Michael K. Williams and Jon Sternfeld

Williams wanted to tell his story not because it is unique, but because it is not. The writing and voice here are spectacular — this is not just another celebrity memoir. It's an elegant and moving portrayal of Michael's struggles with addiction (which ultimately claimed his life), the lure of the streets, and his lifelong mission to give back through his activism work. Williams makes no excuses for the mistakes that he made, and his unflinching honesty will sit with you long after you've finished reading.

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir by Matthew Perry

From the highs of sitcom fame to the downward spiral of addiction, Matthew Perry delivers a memoir that's both haunting and hilarious. This extraordinary story of hope and courage, told in Perry's iconic and inimitable voice, is the book fans have been waiting for.

Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir by Jann S. Wenner

Get ready for a once-in-a-generation memoir from the beating heart of rock and roll. From the triumphs of the Beatles and the Stones to the brilliance of the Boss, he was there. Jann Wenner captured an entire generation of superstars, from Mick and Keith to John and Paul, from Bono and Elton to Bruce. Here, Wenner reflects on his life and some of the most intimate, moving, and unforgettable stories from the history of rock.

Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story by Bono

Rock legend, activist, icon. Here, Bono invites readers in for the whole story. From his childhood in Dublin to the origin, rise and success of U2, his ongoing philanthropy, and his activism throughout the world. With original artwork throughout, this candid and lyrical memoir is a must for fans and music lovers alike.

None of This Rocks: A Memoir by Joe Trohman

From plucky emo underdogs to one of the biggest acts of the early aughts, Fall Out Boy has became pop-punk royalty. Here, Trohman reflects on his youth, mental illness, antisemitism, pills, petty larceny and everything in between. You may come for the insider perspective on the band's history, but it's Joe's voice, humor and heart that fuel this book and make it stand out in the sea of rock memoirs.

A Book of Days by Patti Smith

Singer, songwriter, poet, painter, award-winning author, and extremely influential figure in the NYC punk movement, Patti Smith is an icon whose voice is a constant source of wisdom and inspiration, a voice which she shares beautifully throughout this book. It's a stunning visual journey that inspires observation and remembrance.

Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me by Ralph Macchio

From Karate Kid to Cobra Kai, Macchio reflects on playing the iconic role of Daniel LaRusso, the legacy of the hit 80s franchise, and the film's most memorable moments. This is an entertaining behind-the-scenes look at a cult classic.

Finding Me (Oprah's Book Club) by Viola Davis

Multi-award-winning actress Viola Davis has poured herself into the characters she portrays on the big screen and on stage. And now, in her most deeply personal and inspiring role yet, as author, she has released her memoir, Finding Me. Viola Davis is an uncompromising and very talented actress with a compelling story to tell.

Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up by Selma Blair

Selma Blair has rightfully earned the title of "Hollywood Sweetheart" but before all of that, she was known as "Mean Baby." In her new memoir of the same name, Blair talks about her many roles on and off the screen: daughter, sister, mother and more, without shying away from talking about the darkness that often appeared throughout her life, including her addiction to alcohol and how her MS diagnosis was a relief after a series of unexplained health problems.