So, You Want to be a Hitman?: 8 Assassin Stories to Read Right Now

Who’s your ideal hitman? Is it the Jason Bourne kind or the gritty, haunted John Wick type? Maybe you’re more of a Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction fan? We’ve all been there — someone skips us in line at the deli, we get cut off in traffic, or that one coworker gets the promotion we rightfully deserve. Times like those, you may have dreamed up the perfect assassin to rid yourself of those problems once and for all. Or maybe you spent the weekend watching Hit Man, Glenn Powell and Richard Linklater’s brand-new smash film on Netflix, and you’re on the hunt for more action-packed content — either way, assassin adventures are top of the brain. Read on for our recommendations on hitman stories you don’t want to miss.

Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Assassins Anonymous Assassins Anonymous By Rob Hart In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Feared and revered, this hitman has legendary kills under his belt, but now he’s determined to call it quits. After joining a 12-step program designed for those in his particular profession, Mark is reformed — but just because you decide to leave the job doesn’t mean it lets you go easily… Feared and revered, this hitman has legendary kills under his belt, but now he’s determined to call it quits. After joining a 12-step program designed for those in his particular profession, Mark is reformed — but just because you decide to leave the job doesn’t mean it lets you go easily…

Paperback $15.49 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Finlay Donovan Is Killing It (Finlay Donovan Series #1) Finlay Donovan Is Killing It (Finlay Donovan Series #1) By Elle Cosimano In Stock Online Paperback $15.49 $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A single mother grappling with getting her kids to school in one piece and finishing her novel stumbles into a sticky situation — the killer-for-hire kind. Once you meet Finlay Donovan, you can’t help but root for this sharp, smart and hilarious antiheroine. A single mother grappling with getting her kids to school in one piece and finishing her novel stumbles into a sticky situation — the killer-for-hire kind. Once you meet Finlay Donovan, you can’t help but root for this sharp, smart and hilarious antiheroine.

Hardcover $20.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Red Sky Mourning (Terminal List Series #7) Red Sky Mourning (Terminal List Series #7) By Jack Carr In Stock Online Hardcover $20.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Anyone familiar with Jason Bourne knows that you should never make a dangerous man feel trapped. The Terminal List gives us a similar action thriller of epic proportions as a Navy SEAL becomes the only law he needs in search of answers. You may want to wear a seatbelt, because you’ll be falling out of your chair at every turn. Catch up on the latest in the Terminal List series with Red Sky Mourning. Anyone familiar with Jason Bourne knows that you should never make a dangerous man feel trapped. The Terminal List gives us a similar action thriller of epic proportions as a Navy SEAL becomes the only law he needs in search of answers. You may want to wear a seatbelt, because you’ll be falling out of your chair at every turn. Catch up on the latest in the Terminal List series with Red Sky Mourning.

Paperback $15.49 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Day of the Jackal The Day of the Jackal By Frederick Forsyth In Stock Online Paperback $15.49 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A classic race against time with a chilling protagonist that haunts our nightmares, The Day of the Jackal is a propulsive tale of espionage, suspense, and world-ending secrets. The Jackal is the kind of killer other assassins would look up to. A classic race against time with a chilling protagonist that haunts our nightmares, The Day of the Jackal is a propulsive tale of espionage, suspense, and world-ending secrets. The Jackal is the kind of killer other assassins would look up to.

Paperback $15.30 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bullet Train: A Novel Bullet Train: A Novel By Kotaro Isaka

Translator Sam Malissa In Stock Online Paperback $15.30 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Like the box office hit of the same name with the type of star-studded cast we usually only see in our dreams (Brad Pitt, Bryan Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and so many more), Bullet Train is a twist on the classic locked room story. Professional assassins fighting on a train — how much better can it get? Like the box office hit of the same name with the type of star-studded cast we usually only see in our dreams (Brad Pitt, Bryan Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and so many more), Bullet Train is a twist on the classic locked room story. Professional assassins fighting on a train — how much better can it get?

Paperback $15.99 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Gray Man (Gray Man Series #1) The Gray Man (Gray Man Series #1) By Mark Greaney In Stock Online Paperback $15.99 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The source material for the hit film starring Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and more, The Gray Man follows a skilled CIA-operative-turned-hitman. Even with the world’s most unforgiving powers working against him, the Gray Man will stop at nothing to survive. The source material for the hit film starring Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and more, The Gray Man follows a skilled CIA-operative-turned-hitman. Even with the world’s most unforgiving powers working against him, the Gray Man will stop at nothing to survive.

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Three Assassins: A Novel Three Assassins: A Novel By Kotaro Isaka

Translator Sam Malissa In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Another gripping read from the author of Bullet Train, this former Monthly Pick is an electrifying cat-and-mouse chase — with one man caught up in a network of three deadly assassins with highly specialized (and terrifying) skills for taking their targets out. Another gripping read from the author of Bullet Train, this former Monthly Pick is an electrifying cat-and-mouse chase — with one man caught up in a network of three deadly assassins with highly specialized (and terrifying) skills for taking their targets out.