Comfort & Joy: 12 Days of Audiobooks for the Christian Reader at Christmas
It is the most wonderful time of the year, even if sometimes it feels more like the most stressful time. But people of faith know that the worries of this world shall pass. This season should be focused not on presents or parties but instead on the love of God. I am thrilled to share a selection of audiobooks that can accompany you during this season and bring you closer to God and closer to the true miracle of Christmas.
Jesus Listens for Advent and Christmas: Prayers for the Season
By
Sarah Young
Narrated by Bill Russell
Let this new collection bring purpose to your Advent this year. This daily practice of prayer and reflection will add peace and beauty as you engage in a devotional practice that will lead you to the manger on Christmas Day and beyond to the new year ahead. Extra special is the companion PDF of seasonal illustrations.
What Happens Next: A Traveler's Guide Through the End of This Age
By
Max Lucado
Narrated by Max Lucado
The times we live in seem uncertain. Nevertheless, best-selling author and pastor, Max Lucado, is a trusted and calm voice who addresses what the Bible really says about the end of days. He does that in a way that sounds like you’re having a conversation with a wise friend. We are not to live in fear but to be a people of hope and faith.
The Road to Wisdom: On Truth, Science, Faith, and Trust
By
Francis S. Collins
Narrated by Francis S. Collins
Francis Collins is best known for being the director of the Human Genome Project as well as the director of the National Institutes of Health under three presidents. He narrates Road to Wisdom himself. His soothing and confident voice illustrates how we can escape the cynicism of our age through truth, science, faith, and trust.
Practicing the Way: Be with Jesus. Become like him. Do as he did.
By
John Mark Comer
Narrated by John Mark Comer
A plan to truly live more like Jesus? That is what Pastor John Mark Comer offers here. Listening to Comer read his own book, I felt as if I were sitting in a masterclass of a sermon on becoming a true disciple. The best time to start is now.
Reconnected: How 7 Screen-Free Weeks with Monks and Amish Farmers Helped Me Recover the Lost Art of Being Human
By
Carlos Whittaker
Narrated by Carlos Whittaker
Maybe you know Carlos Whittaker from his prolific social media presence. If so, you know he is warm, funny, and engaging. Plus, Carlos is always himself – the same is true here. Carlos walks you through his frustration when he realized his increasing connection to technology and simultaneous disconnection from God and others. So, he forged a new path by spending months unplugged, which led him to discover freedom in all areas of his life. A Christmas miracle, indeed!
Rediscovering Christmas: Surprising Insights into the Story You Thought You Knew
By
AJ Sherrill
,
Rich Villodas
Narrated by AJ Sherrill , Lee Osorio
We all think we know the Christmas story. We’ve read the chronicle in the Gospel of Luke; we’ve attended the Christmas pageant. But AJ Sherrill invites us to rediscover the story as if for the first time – to experience the patience of waiting and the joy of the birth of Christ. The audiobook also has a downloadable PDF with prompts for reflections to deepen the meaning of the season.
I Want to Trust You, but I Don't: Moving Forward When You're Skeptical of Others, Afraid of What God Will Allow, and Doubtful of Your Own Discernment
By
Lysa TerKeurst
Narrated by Lysa TerKeurst
In the hands and words of Bible teacher, Lysa Terkeurst, this is truly a message of hope. We will all find ourselves betrayed and lost at some point. We may even try to control our lives and those around us. But through Lysa’s own words and experiences, we learn that we only control that which we do not trust. Listening to Lysa tell her story and give practical advice is like spending time with your wise and funny older sister. She offers hope and the reminder that we can always trust in God.
Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere
By
Savannah Guthrie
Narrated by Savannah Guthrie
You have heard Savannah Guthrie’s voice on the Today Show for years. Now, you can hear her read heartfelt essays on what God does – love us endlessly. This exploration of God’s faithfulness, even in difficult times, points to an authentic and confident faith. Rejoice!
Under His Wings: How Faith on the Front Lines Has Protected American Troops
By
Emily Compagno
Narrated by Emily Compagno
The comfort of God is what we all seek in times of trial. This has also been true of America’s servicemen and servicewomen. Fox News’s Emily Campagno reads a collection of first-person accounts that show the profound role belief in God has played in the lives of U.S. military servicemembers as they served in combat from World War I through today. This celebration of faith and freedom will buoy and inspire you this season and beyond.
Come Home for Christmas: Jesus Is Calling You Back to the Greatest Story Ever Told
By
Matthew West
,
Matt Litton
Narrated by Matthew West
Matthew West is a bestselling Christian music artist. Here he uses his melodic voice to welcome you back to the Christmas story. We should view Christmas not with the tired eyes of an adult but with the fresh eyes of a child – to be awestruck by the love of God and the joy of Jesus. Included in this soothing audiobook version are thoughtful reflection questions and holiday recipes in a PDF download.
A Million Little Miracles: Rediscover the God Who Is Bigger Than Big, Closer Than Close, and Gooder Than Good
By
Mark Batterson
Narrated by Mark Batterson
It is easy to feel weary. It is easy to focus on our to-do lists. It is easy to miss the everyday wonder of our lives and God’s creation. (Spoiler alert – we are part of that wondrous creation!) Pastor Mark Batterson reads his own beautiful book that reminds us of everyday miracles and the awe-inspiring glory of God that is all around.
Tidings of Comfort and Joy: A Christmas Feast of Faith and Fun
By
Pam Rhodes
Narrated by Pam Rhodes
We are often pressed for time during the holiday season. But we are also looking for inspiration. Enter Pam Rhodes! The lilting voice of the BBC’s Songs of Praise offers a medley of songs, poems, essays, and Bible passages to get us in the true spirit of Christmas.
We are often pressed for time during the holiday season. But we are also looking for inspiration. Enter Pam Rhodes! The lilting voice of the BBC’s Songs of Praise offers a medley of songs, poems, essays, and Bible passages to get us in the true spirit of Christmas.