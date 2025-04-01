Poured Over: Jennifer Haigh on Rabbit Moon

Rabbit Moon by Jennifer Haigh is a story of sisterhood, secrets and complicated family mythologies. Jennifer joined us to talk about writing in public spaces, visiting Shanghai, chance encounters, how well we really know our parents and more with guest host Brenda Allison.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Brenda Allison and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Rabbit Moon by Jennifer Haigh

Mercy Street by Jennifer Haigh

Faith by Jennifer Haigh

The City Changes Its Face by Eimear McBride