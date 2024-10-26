Best Kids’ Books of November and December 2024

We know, we know — the kids in your life are probably looking forward to tearing open our best LEGO sets, toys and games this holiday season, but we’ve got the right books to keep them merry through the rest of the year. From a hilarious holiday family swap to butt-kicking Bad Guys to a brand-new story from Mo Willems and more, these books are guaranteed to keep tiny spirits bright.

Let It Glow By Marissa Meyer, Joanne Levy
A pair of estranged identical twins secretly swap families in this charming tale of sisterhood, family and holiday cheer.

Lefty (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Mo Willems

Illustrator Dan Santat
Is there anything better than a brand-new book from Mo Willems and Dan Santat? Give a hand to this unique tale.

Rocket Puppies By William Joyce

Illustrator William Joyce
Give these puppies a round of a-paws — they're turning frowns upside down all over the world, but one furious foe is determined to grump-ify the planet. This is a paws-itively fun read for the whole family.

Beanie the Bansheenie By Eoin Colfer

Illustrator Steve McCarthy
Love and friendship conquers all — even centuries old traditions — in this gorgeous reimagining of a classic mythological being.

Freedom Fire: Black Girl Power: 15 Stories Celebrating Black Girlhood By Leah Johnson
What does Black girl power mean to you? Discover stunning stories of friendship, joy and beauty from some of our best middle-grade authors today in this unforgettable collection.

Mr. Lemoncello's Fantabulous Finale By Chris Grabenstein
A one-in-a-lifetime tournament with 13 competitors racing for the prize — and one fantabulous empire on the line.

Unraveled (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #9.5) By Shannon Messenger
Keefe in the spotlight! We're back in the human world for an action-packed adventure starring Lord Hunkyhair himself. What will we discover about him? How will this affect his crush on Sophie? Time to find out.