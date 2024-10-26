Best Kids’ Books of November and December 2024
We know, we know — the kids in your life are probably looking forward to tearing open our best LEGO sets, toys and games this holiday season, but we’ve got the right books to keep them merry through the rest of the year. From a hilarious holiday family swap to butt-kicking Bad Guys to a brand-new story from Mo Willems and more, these books are guaranteed to keep tiny spirits bright.
Paperback $9.99
Let It Glow
By Marissa Meyer , Joanne Levy
In Stock Online
A pair of estranged identical twins secretly swap families in this charming tale of sisterhood, family and holiday cheer.
Paperback $12.99
Murdle Jr.: Curious Crimes for Curious Minds: Solve Your Way Through 40 Puzzle Mysteries! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By G. T. Karber
In Stock Online
Murdling is for all, big and small! Grab your favorite pencil and start cracking these curious codes.
Hardcover $18.99
Lefty (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Mo Willems
Illustrator Dan Santat
In Stock Online
Is there anything better than a brand-new book from Mo Willems and Dan Santat? Give a hand to this unique tale.
Hardcover $16.99
The First Cat in Space and the Wrath of the Paperclip
By
Mac Barnett
Illustrator Shawn Harris
In Stock Online
Non-stop action, vengeful paperclips and more — can First Cat save the universe in this intergalactic adventure?
Hardcover
$10.49
$14.99
Big Jim Begins (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #13)
By
Dav Pilkey
Illustrator Dav Pilkey
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$10.49
Take a walk into the past with Dog Man in book 13 of the globetrotting series, and learn what made Big Jim so Big and so Jim.
Hardcover $18.99
Rocket Puppies
By
William Joyce
Illustrator William Joyce
In Stock Online
Give these puppies a round of a-paws — they’re turning frowns upside down all over the world, but one furious foe is determined to grump-ify the planet. This is a paws-itively fun read for the whole family.
Hardcover $17.99
Beanie the Bansheenie
By
Eoin Colfer
Illustrator Steve McCarthy
In Stock Online
Love and friendship conquers all — even centuries old traditions — in this gorgeous reimagining of a classic mythological being.
Hardcover $18.99
Freedom Fire: Black Girl Power: 15 Stories Celebrating Black Girlhood
By Leah Johnson
In Stock Online
What does Black girl power mean to you? Discover stunning stories of friendship, joy and beauty from some of our best middle-grade authors today in this unforgettable collection.
Paperback $12.99
The Squad: A Graphic Novel (The Tryout #2)
By
Christina Soontornvat
Illustrator Joanna Cacao
In Stock Online
No matter our age, we’re all trying to find our squad. Join Christina during a week of cheerleading tryouts and face the most brutal beast of all: eighth grade.
Paperback $6.99
The Bad Guys in One Last Thing (The Bad Guys #20)
By Aaron Blabey
In Stock Online
We’re thrilled to go one last exciting adventure with the baddest, butt-kicking, world-saving guys around.
Hardcover $17.99
Mr. Lemoncello's Fantabulous Finale
In Stock Online
A one-in-a-lifetime tournament with 13 competitors racing for the prize — and one fantabulous empire on the line.
Hardcover
$18.99
$21.99
Unraveled (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #9.5)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$18.99
Keefe in the spotlight! We’re back in the human world for an action-packed adventure starring Lord Hunkyhair himself. What will we discover about him? How will this affect his crush on Sophie? Time to find out.
