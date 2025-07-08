Poured Over: Sophie Elmhirst on A Marriage at Sea

A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst is an engrossing true account of a shocking shipwreck that’s part love story and part peril on the high seas. Sophie joins us to talk about the 70s, marriage, sailing, survival and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst

Adrift by Steven Callahan

Stuart: A Life Backwards by Alexander Masters

Offshore by Penelope Fitzgerald

A Place of Greater Safety by Hilary Mantel