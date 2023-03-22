Our Most Anticipated Book Releases of April 2023 

Dennis Lehane

Dennis Lehane is known for his thrillers that are infused with issues of social injustice, and Small Mercies is no exception. Set during the summer of 1974, this book takes a heatwave in Boston, a woman on the verge of bankruptcy, her missing daughter, and a young Black man murdered, and blends them all together for a read that keeps you on the edge of your seat. An unflinching portrait of American racism, Lehane has penned a novel that readers won’t be able to shake. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Dennis Lehane to discuss Small Mercies.