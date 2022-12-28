Our Most Anticipated New Book Releases of January 2023
2023 is the year for you to fall in love … with new books, new authors, and new series. The good news is that January is jam packed with all three of those things. From debuts we can’t stop talking about, new books from beloved authors, and firsts in series that we can’t get enough of, our most anticipated books of January 2023 are starting us off with a bang!
The Mitford Affair: A Novel
Marie Benedict has returned to us with a propulsive historical fiction thriller that is un-putdownable. Illuminating the hold fascism can have on individuals, The Mitford Affair is a story of sisterhood, loyalty, and patriotism during the 1930s. This fascinating read will bring to you new facets of history in the time leading up to World War II, and it’s a must-have for any historical fiction fan.
Ms. Demeanor: A Novel
This witty story of love under house arrest is a delicious delight with an intriguing cast of characters, befuddling circumstances, and mouthwatering meals. The story of a nosy neighbor, the consequences of a night of pleasure under the stars, and the months following when two neighbors meet each other after both being placed on house arrest, Elinor Lipman tells a story of a woman conquering loneliness with new friends and hobbies without stepping foot outside her building.
The Bandit Queens (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
This debut that has captured our hearts with its wit and tenderness, and it’s an unforgettable story about a “self-made” widow who gets requests from other wives to help them also get rid of their no-good husbands. Twisty and bold with a dark edge, The Bandit Queens is one we don’t think we’ll ever stop talking about! Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss The Bandit Queens with Parini Sheriff.
Night Wherever We Go: A Novel
A powerful debut about a group of enslaved women rebelling against the plantation owners, Night Wherever We Go is a story of ultimate defiance. Presenting the stories of each individual woman while painting a portrait of their collective stand against injustice, this story is a brilliant entry into the fiction landscape. Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss Night Wherever We Go with Tracey Rose Peyton.
The World and All That It Holds: A Novel
One for the philosopher, The World and All That It Holds is Aleksandar Hemon at his finest. Spanning decades and continents, this story contains multitudes, making it perfect for lovers of fiction (especially historical fiction) to pick up. At its core is an examination of love of all kinds, but this book is so much more, exploring history, philosophy, and death in a hilarious and heartbreaking way. A modern classic. Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss The World and All That It Holds with Aleksandar Hemon.
The Dream Builders
Slip into the lives of ten individuals in this stellar debut exploring class, gender, and survival in the quickly Americanizing Indian city of Hrishipur. A story of grief, family, and dreams, The Dream Builders by Oindrila Mukherjee has us excited to see what comes next. Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss The Dream Builders with Oindrila Mukherjee.
Phaedra: A Novel
Perfect for fans of Madeline Miller and Natalie Haynes, a feminist take on mythology is coming our way with Phaedra. Picking apart the misogynistic narratives of women’s weakness, conniving nature, and duplicity, Laura Shepperson offers a new look on a maligned mythological figure, giving her a voice and showing that one woman’s bravery is all it takes to break open the weight of patriarchy.
The Deluge
A dystopian epic, Deluge is one that will captivate readers as it interweaves multiple lives together into a breathtaking climax about what they’d be willing to sacrifice to salvage the future of humanity. Timely and gripping, Stephen Markley has our heads in the clouds with this stunning work that’s being hailed as a “once-in-a-generation” novel.
Age of Vice
This is the book that people already can’t stop talking about. Perfect for fans of The Godfather and Leave the World Behind, this novel will enthrall readers as they read this crime thriller and family saga taking place in New Delhi. Easily bingeable and utterly intoxicating, make sure you set aside an entire weekend to binge-read this masterpiece of a novel! Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss Age of Vice with Deepti Kapoor.
Loathe to Love You
You might have heard the audiobooks. You also might have read the eBooks. But NOW, as any book lover would wish for are the three interconnecting novellas all in one place. This book. In your hands. We’ve said this before about Ali Hazlewood’s novels. And we say it again. It’s flirty, fun and full of the side of academics they don’t teach you about in school. *Winking emoji*
The Rom-Com Agenda: A Novel
Here’s a book with a spoiler alert as the title! We wonder what kind of book THIS is. (Tongue planted firmly in cheek.) Jayne Denker’s print book debut takes our hearts down memory lane. The movies you loved all wrapped into a book you’ll love reading.
Glitterland
From Boyfriend Material to Husband Material, Alexis Hall knows how to put two people together in a room and let them fall in love. Do opposites attract? We think you know. And with Hall as the author, you’ll have a grand time being assured.
Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries: Book One of the Emily Wilde Series
A stunning debut that’s as whimsical and charming as it is dark and mysterious. Inspired by Icelandic folklore and written in an epistolary fashion, this fairy tale is full of witty prose with a grumpy supernatural love story. It’s dark academia with a cozy fantasy twist!
Hell Bent (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Our favorite member of Lethe is back in another tale of murder, monsters and dark magic set among the Ivy League elite. Bardugo’s follow-up to Ninth House doubles down on all the sinister intrigue and atmospheric chills that make this mesmerizing dark academia series impossible to put down.
The Hunter
We were quickly caught up in the story, drama, and mystery in Jennifer Herrera’s debut novel. Family dynamics, hometowns, and a sense of duty to the job had us rooting for Detective Leigh O’Donnell. If we had a wish list (without any spoilers), we sure hope there’s more where this book came from!
How to Sell a Haunted House (B&N Exclusive Edition)
As if selling a house weren’t stressful enough! And dealing with your family on top of it. If you don’t have chills yet, wait until you find out about the house that goes on the market. Spoiler alert: IT’S HAUNTED! Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss How to Sell a Haunted House with Grady Hendrix.
Pirate Enlightenment, or the Real Libertalia
Seventeenth-century pirate proletariats and Madagascar royalty as avant-garde “influencers” in the evolution of Enlightenment concepts of democratic governance, a pirate tale you haven’t read but should. The distinguished anthropologist, David Graeber, incendiary, revered, and missed author of Debt, Bullshit Jobs, and The Dawn of Everything (with David Wengrow), has left readers one final dazzling gem of a book. Short, sweet, utterly original.
Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and A Legacy of Rage
Rich, knotted, surprising, and persuasive, Waco lays out the full story of what happened 30 years ago between the ATF and Branch Davidians – the truth, the lies, and the mythmaking that continues to resonate through our current political reality. Be it Bonnie and Clyde, Charles Manson, Jim Jones, and now David Koresh, Jeff Guinn shows his journalist penchant for multilayered stories of complicated minds in tangled circumstances. Just as expected, another thoroughly riveting read!
Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes
America’s most popular and polarizing player in sports commentary tells his story for the first time, diving deep into his life and career. From growing up poor and dyslexic in Queens with an absent father to getting his own show on ESPN. With his signature wit, he gets into the highs and lows, even addressing the controversies that have gotten him in hot water over the years.
Financial Feminist: Overcome the Patriarchy's Bullsh*t to Master Your Money and Build a Life You Love
Here’s the financial acumen you didn’t get in school. This covers the basics of saving and investing along with a deep dive into the societal issues that could be standing in your way and how to strategize to lessen their financial impact.
