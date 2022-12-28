Our Most Anticipated New Book Releases of January 2023

Aleksandar Hemon

One for the philosopher, The World and All That It Holds is Aleksandar Hemon at his finest. Spanning decades and continents, this story contains multitudes, making it perfect for lovers of fiction (especially historical fiction) to pick up. At its core is an examination of love of all kinds, but this book is so much more, exploring history, philosophy, and death in a hilarious and heartbreaking way. A modern classic. Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss The World and All That It Holds with Aleksandar Hemon.