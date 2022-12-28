Our Most Anticipated New Kids and YA Book Releases of January 2023
A new year means it’s time for a new #TBR, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about the upcoming January releases! With big names returning with new stories, debut authors that we are falling head over heels for, and beloved characters giving us a constant as the years change, our most anticipated books in kids and YA for January 2023 are certainly ones you won’t want to miss!
New Picture Books
We Are Here (An All Because You Matter Book)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.19
$18.99
The riveting companion to Tami Charles and Bryan Collier’s All Because You Matter (2020 Barnes & Noble Picture Book of the Year finalist), We Are Here is lyrical, affirmational and full of love. Simultaneously celebrating excellence within the Black community while honoring legacy, Charles and Collier’s love letter to Black and Brown children is truly a work of art.
Noticing
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$14.99
$17.95
When Kobi Yamada releases a new story, you stop what you’re doing, find a cozy chair near a window, read and revel. Noticing is another mesmerizing, thought-provoking project from Kobi Yamada and artist-extraordinaire Elise Hurst. A companion to their best-selling Trying, Noticing encourages readers of all ages to pause, take a breath and ask questions — of others but even more importantly, of yourself.
An American Story
Kwame Alexander , Dare Coulter
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.19
$18.99
To describe An American Story by Kwame Alexander and Dare Coulter as simply an “important” book would be an egregious understatement. In the way only two distinctive creators such as Alexander and Coulter can, An American Story is the haunted but masterfully constructed bridge connecting the traditional African Village of the past and the modern day African American community. If there is one “must read” book for all ages, An American Story is it.
Basketball Dreams
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Chris Paul’s picture book debut shows what the power of love and encouragement can do to a child’s dream. With the encouragement of his Papa Chilly, Paul became an inspiration to boys and girls of all ages on and off the court.
Let Me Call You Sweetheart: A Confectionery of Affection
Mary Lee Donovan , Brizida Magro
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$14.99
$17.99
Whether you’re a sugar pie, cutie poo or darling delight, Let Me Call You Sweetheart is everything a picture book should be. Mary Lee Donovan’s poetry and Brizida Magro’s art go together like seasalted caramel and cookies n’cream (or whatever your personal equivalent would be).
New Young Reader Books
The Superteacher Project
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$14.99
$17.99
While everyone knows that teachers are superhuman, Gordon Korman takes that to the next level with … a robot teacher! This heartwarming tale infused with Korman’s signature laugh-out-loud humor is sure to be beloved by teachers and students alike.
Captain America: The Ghost Army (Original Graphic Novel)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$11.99
$14.99
When one of our favorite authors pens a story in the Marvel universe, it’s pretty much an automatic read. Add to that the fact that this graphic novel is coupled with epic illustrations by Brett Schoonover, and we couldn’t get our hands on it fast enough. Captain America fans won’t want to miss this blockbuster read.
New Young Adult Books
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.99
What happens when two ex-best friends sign up for the same outdoor survival course? Romance, of course. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute is a fresh, clever, rom-com about igniting a spark with the person who’s been in front of you all along.
Begin Again: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Author Emma Lord is back with another romantic page turner, this time set against the backdrop of one of life’s biggest adventures – college. This heartfelt story of self-discovery and unexpected love is sure to make readers laugh, cry, and everything in between.
Song of Silver, Flame Like Night (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Amelie Wen Zhao’s sophomore series begins with Song of Silver, Flame Like Night, a thrilling fantasy inspired by ancient Chinese folklore. Fans of Six Crimson Cranes won’t want to miss this pulse-pounding tale of dangerous magic and dark secrets.
The Stolen Heir: A Novel of Elfhame (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.49
$20.99
Set nine years after the events of The Queen of Nothing, The Stolen Heir is the first book in a thrilling new duology that brings readers back to the world of Elfhame. Jude’s brother, Prince Oak, takes the spotlight alongside runaway queen Suren as they band together to embark on a deadly and dangerous quest.
The Dark Ascension Series: The Wicked Ones
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
In this first installment in Disney’s new Dark Ascension series, infamous stepsisters Drizella and Anastasia Tremaine make their grand entrance into 1800s high society during their very first debut season. Readers will enjoy this fun exploration into the lives of Disney’s most notorious sibling duo.
Unseelie
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
This magical high-octane fantasy is part-mystery, part-romance, and entirely captivating. With atmospheric world building and a vibrant cast of characters including an autistic protagonist, Unseelie is a can’t miss debut perfect for fans of Leigh Bardugo.
A Ruinous Fate
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Newcomer Kaylie Smith takes fantasy tropes aplenty and breathes new life into them in A Ruinous Fate, a can’t-miss tale full of witches, sirens, sprites and more. Compelling characters and non-stop action from start to finish make A Ruinous Fate a must-read for fans of Stephanie Garber and Holly Black.
