The Reviews Are In! Best Reviewed Books of August 2024

By Isabelle McConville / August 24, 2024 at 1:12 am

With August coming to a close, school back in session and our long-awaited summertime vacations rapidly turning from imminent plans to distant memories, we’re taking a look at the books that kept us company through it all. From literary fiction to big-hearted Book Club picks and gripping nonfiction, these are the best reviewed books of August.

On the Edge: The Art of Risking Everything

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00

By Nate Silver

Taking risks is a high-stakes game that not everyone wins. For those who want to roll the dice regardless of the consequences, Nate Silver is here to make sure you’re as ready as you can be. These case studies cast a light on our society as a whole, and the gaps that divide us.

Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World

Hardcover $24.30 $27.00

By Anne Applebaum

Autocracy has never been more relevant than it is today. This exhaustive investigation into why autocracies come to be, as well as what democracy can do to combat it, is necessary reading for anyone interested in the political state of the world.

Liars: A Novel

Hardcover $28.00

By Sarah Manguso

Bitter and bold, Liars takes a loving marriage and flips it on its head, one painful revelation at a time. This is perfect for fans of Rachel Yoder’s Nightbitch and Miranda July’s All Fours.

The Most

Paperback $18.99

By Jessica Anthony

We love immersive books you can read in one sitting, and Jessica Anthony’s novel of a housewife at her wits end packs a punch. The clever premise and unflinching narrative voice might remind you of The Swimmer by John Cheever.

Someone Like Us: A novel

Hardcover $28.00

By Dinaw Mengestu

A beautifully written, sometimes surprising story about connection and memory, diaspora and home.

The Bookshop: A History of the American Bookstore

Hardcover $30.00

By Evan Friss

The full scope of bookstores in America, taking readers into the sights and sounds of browsing the shelves. It’ll make you want to go visit your favorite, that’s for sure.

Mystery Lights

Paperback $17.95

By Lena Valencia

A collection of short stories with a cutting edge, Mystery Lights will surprise (and shock) readers. Explore big fears and bigger curiosities in the vein of Carmen Maria Machado and Ottessa Moshfegh.

The Wedding People (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)

Hardcover $28.99

By Alison Espach

The author of the acclaimed Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance (one of our former Fiction Monthly Picks) cordially invites us to the Cornwell Inn. With a tender heart and a wry sense of humor, this is a thoughtful gem of a story.

Lady Macbeth: A Novel

Hardcover $28.99

By Ava Reid

The author of A Study in Drowning and former Monthly Pick Juniper & Thorn has returned with a fictional profile of a complex woman. Ava Reid reintroduces us to Lady Macbeth, in all of her gothic glory.

All That Glitters: A Story of Friendship, Fraud, and Fine Art

Hardcover $29.00

By Orlando Whitfield

How far would you go for the people you love? White lies turn into fraudulent schemes in this gripping true story about the decadence — and dangerous downfalls — of the art world.

Five-Star Stranger: A Novel

Hardcover $27.00

By Kat Tang

A sharp novel about finding oneself in a world where loneliness and isolation overwhelm, and technology doesn’t always help connect us.

Pearl: A novel

Hardcover $25.00

By Siân Hughes

A girl, an old house, and one haunting poem. This story of mothers, daughters and family mythologies is perfect for readers of Paul Harding and Ann Patchett.

