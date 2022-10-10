Best Romance Books 2022
There’s no better time to cozy up with swoony romance books than now, and with the holidays coming, it’s the perfect time to also gift romance to the hopeless romantic in your life. With paranormal romances, mythology as you’ve never seen it before, love in academia and the workplace, and romances that won’t leave your mind, our best romance books of 2022 are ten great books for romance fans!
The American Roommate Experiment: A Novel
Did The Spanish Love Deception knock your socks off? Have you been waiting a couple of years for something new by Elena Armas? We have! Rosie and Lucas get their own spotlight this time around. For all your swoon-worthy anticipations, this book is for you. With love, of course. Lots of love.
Book Lovers
With a summer of travel, self-discovery, sisterhood, and fellow publishing professionals surprisingly connecting after a rocky start, consider this your most swoon-worthy read of the season! Books, reading, book lovers and tsundoku are all words that send our hearts a flutter.
Court of the Vampire Queen (B&N Exclusive Edition)
That feeling when you can’t take your eyes off someone. That feeling transferred to reading a romance that features vampires. Need we say more? Look deeply as you turn the pages, and turn the pages, and turn the pages.
The Dead Romantics
We swoon for a tale about the book world. How could we not? Look at the website you’re visiting! And, after dipping into Ashley Poston’s adult debut you will fall in love with this book as well. Poston’s got our number. We’ve got Poston’s The Dead Romantics; two perfect matches made for readers like you.
Drunk on Love
If you’ve been keeping score this year, then you’ll be delighted to see this is Jasmine Guillory’s SECOND novel in 2022! (By The Book wooed us in the Spring). What could be more delicious than a family that owns a winery? This book. As sweet as that first sip, or kiss, or both. We’re woozy.
It Starts with Us: A Novel
If every ending has a new beginning then here’s what you’ve been waiting for. In this exciting follow up to It Ends With Us, readers will be thrilled to get to hear from Atlas’s side of the story, just two years after the events of the epilogue of the beloved story. Alternating between Lily’s and Atlas’s perspective, get ready for yet another incredibly emotional read from Colleen Hoover.
A Light in the Flame (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Flesh and Fire Series #2)
What was started in A Shadow in the Ember ignites in Jennifer Armentrout’s next Flesh and Fire series title. Get as close as you would like. While the book itself won’t burn, we can’t vouch for the read. And we mean that in a good way. Have fun!
Love on the Brain
Our reading glasses immediately steamed up after hearing about this follow-up to the 2021 hit The Love Hypothesis. It’s flirty, fun and full of the side of academics they don’t teach you about in school. *Winking emoji*
Nightwork
Chemistry between characters and people is tricky business. And yet, Nora Roberts has THE formula.
Queen of Myth and Monsters (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Scarlett St. Clair introduced us to Adrian and Isolde in King of Battle and Blood. You’ve been hungry for more of their story ever since. Danger, myths, monsters and insatiable romance awaits.
