Play, Learn, Create: Our Best Toys & Games of 2024
Barnes & Noble has always been a hub for creativity, learning and pure fun, and this year is no different. Whether you’re shopping for a little adventurer, an aspiring artist, or a family game night enthusiast, our picks are sure to inspire. Here’s a roundup of our picks for best toys and games of 2024:
For Future Scientists & Problem-Solvers:
Other Format $49.99
MAGNA-TILES Space 32-Piece Magnetic Construction Set, The ORIGINAL Magnetic Building Brand
By MAGNA-TILES
Magna-Tiles turns imagination into reality with colorful, magnetic building tiles that spark endless creativity. Perfect for young builders, this magnetic construction set combines STEM-focused play with an exciting space exploration theme. It’s a hands-on way for kids to learn about shapes and structures and provides hours of open-ended play.
Other Format $29.99
Colorful Chemistry
By KiwiCo
KiwiCo celebrates children’s innate creativity and curiosity, driven by their mission to inspire the next generation of innovators. This STEM-packed set turns science into play, offering hands-on experiments that make chemistry engaging, exciting and fun.
For Aspiring Artists & Storytellers:
Other Format $39.99
Artist Pro Kit
By Tiny Easel
Tiny Easel art kits empower kids of all ages to create with confidence. This all-in-one set includes high-quality watercolors, tools, a helpful guide and a convenient carrying case. It’s perfect for budding artists ready to dive into painting, sketching, or crafting while fostering vibrant creativity.
Other Format $59.99
Battle Caves Arena Lava vs. Shadow
By Schleich
The ELDRADOR® CREATURES BattleCave Arena transforms playtime into an epic adventure. Known for their detailed and lifelike figurines, Schleich sets the stage for battles where imagination reigns supreme. Whether it’s knights, dragons, or mythical beasts, this action-packed playset turns any room into a battleground of creativity and heroic quests.
For Board Game Lovers & Family Fun:
Other Format $39.99
Art Society by Mitch Wallace (B&N Game of the Year)
Art Society masterfully blends strategy and fun, combining the thrill of competitive gameplay with the lively energy of a party game. Players compete to build the most prestigious art gallery through spirited bidding, clever trades, and strategic decisions. The game’s imaginative twist on real-life famous artworks adds a layer of creativity that’s as enjoyable as the gameplay itself. It’s no surprise this was crowned our Game of the Year. Art Society is easy to pick up, endlessly entertaining, and a guaranteed hit for game nights with friends and family.
Other Format $34.95
Kurt Vonnegut's GHQ: The Lost Board Game (B&N Exclusive)
At the start of his writing career, author Kurt Vonnegut designed a board game. He pitched it to several publishers, but no one picked it up – until now. A rare and intriguing game for literary fans and strategy enthusiasts, this unique and rediscovered abstract war game combines the wit and insight of Vonnegut’s storytelling with an engaging, strategic gameplay experience. Complete with the author’s sketches and handwritten notes, it’s a rare gem for fans of his work and board game enthusiasts alike. As the exclusive retailer, we at Barnes & Noble are proud to offer this one-of-a-kind collectible to add a touch of literary history to your game night.
Other Format $49.95
Finest Fish by Nathan Jenne and Jake Jenne
In Finest Fish, players dive into the colorful world of goldfish design. The goal is to create the most beautiful fish, one scale at a time. Complete design objectives and arrange colorful scales to craft a unique goldfish worthy of the Best in Show award. Perfect for families, it’s a fun and relaxing experience with a touch of competition.
Plush Perfect Companions:
Other Format $19.99
Nicholas the Snowman B&N Exclusive
Soft, huggable, and full of holiday cheer, Nicholas the Snowman is the perfect winter companion for young children. This exclusive 7” plush is perfectly sized for little hands and is sure to bring warmth and smiles throughout the season.
Other Format $39.99
Honey Teddy Bear, Tan
By Steiff
Steiff is the iconic company credited with inventing the Teddy Bear and has been a beloved global brand for over 140 years. The founder, Margarete Steiff, believed in providing only the best for children, which reflects the company’s commitment to quality. A timeless gift for any age, this Honey Teddy Bear or Berno Goldendoodle Puppy plush toys are beautifully crafted collectibles that will be cherished for years to come.
For Little Explorers & Big Thinkers:
Other Format $59.99
Pet Vet Playset (B&N Exclusive)
Wonder & Wise understands that children’s first experiences with the world happen through play. This imaginative playset lets kids explore their love for animals by pretending to be a veterinarian – bandaging pretend wounds, listening to heartbeats and more. It encourages empathy and storytelling, helping kids develop nurturing instincts while having fun.
Other Format $59.99
12 Piece Tegu Magnetic Tram Building Block Set, Big Top
By Tegu
Designed for little hands, this wooden tram features colorful, magnetic pieces that connect easily for endless building possibilities. It’s a delightful blend of classic craftsmanship and modern design, perfect for fostering fine motor skills, problem-solving, and imaginative play.
If you’re looking for even more great gift ideas, we’ve got you covered! Check out our full collection of our favorite toys and games of the season. Happy shopping, and here’s to a year filled with play, learning, and laughter!