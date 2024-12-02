Play, Learn, Create: Our Best Toys & Games of 2024

Barnes & Noble has always been a hub for creativity, learning and pure fun, and this year is no different. Whether you’re shopping for a little adventurer, an aspiring artist, or a family game night enthusiast, our picks are sure to inspire. Here’s a roundup of our picks for best toys and games of 2024:

For Future Scientists & Problem-Solvers:

Other Format $49.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. MAGNA-TILES Space 32-Piece Magnetic Construction Set, The ORIGINAL Magnetic Building Brand MAGNA-TILES Space 32-Piece Magnetic Construction Set, The ORIGINAL Magnetic Building Brand By MAGNA-TILES In Stock Online Other Format $49.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Magna-Tiles turns imagination into reality with colorful, magnetic building tiles that spark endless creativity. Perfect for young builders, this magnetic construction set combines STEM-focused play with an exciting space exploration theme. It’s a hands-on way for kids to learn about shapes and structures and provides hours of open-ended play. Magna-Tiles turns imagination into reality with colorful, magnetic building tiles that spark endless creativity. Perfect for young builders, this magnetic construction set combines STEM-focused play with an exciting space exploration theme. It’s a hands-on way for kids to learn about shapes and structures and provides hours of open-ended play.

Other Format $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Colorful Chemistry Colorful Chemistry By KiwiCo In Stock Online Other Format $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. KiwiCo celebrates children’s innate creativity and curiosity, driven by their mission to inspire the next generation of innovators. This STEM-packed set turns science into play, offering hands-on experiments that make chemistry engaging, exciting and fun. KiwiCo celebrates children’s innate creativity and curiosity, driven by their mission to inspire the next generation of innovators. This STEM-packed set turns science into play, offering hands-on experiments that make chemistry engaging, exciting and fun.

For Aspiring Artists & Storytellers:

Other Format $39.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Artist Pro Kit Artist Pro Kit By Tiny Easel In Stock Online Other Format $39.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Tiny Easel art kits empower kids of all ages to create with confidence. This all-in-one set includes high-quality watercolors, tools, a helpful guide and a convenient carrying case. It’s perfect for budding artists ready to dive into painting, sketching, or crafting while fostering vibrant creativity. Tiny Easel art kits empower kids of all ages to create with confidence. This all-in-one set includes high-quality watercolors, tools, a helpful guide and a convenient carrying case. It’s perfect for budding artists ready to dive into painting, sketching, or crafting while fostering vibrant creativity.

Other Format $59.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Battle Caves Arena Lava vs. Shadow Battle Caves Arena Lava vs. Shadow By Schleich In Stock Online Other Format $59.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The ELDRADOR® CREATURES BattleCave Arena transforms playtime into an epic adventure. Known for their detailed and lifelike figurines, Schleich sets the stage for battles where imagination reigns supreme. Whether it’s knights, dragons, or mythical beasts, this action-packed playset turns any room into a battleground of creativity and heroic quests. The ELDRADOR® CREATURES BattleCave Arena transforms playtime into an epic adventure. Known for their detailed and lifelike figurines, Schleich sets the stage for battles where imagination reigns supreme. Whether it’s knights, dragons, or mythical beasts, this action-packed playset turns any room into a battleground of creativity and heroic quests.

For Board Game Lovers & Family Fun:

Other Format $39.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Art Society by Mitch Wallace (B&N Game of the Year) Art Society by Mitch Wallace (B&N Game of the Year) By Mighty Boards In Stock Online Other Format $39.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Art Society masterfully blends strategy and fun, combining the thrill of competitive gameplay with the lively energy of a party game. Players compete to build the most prestigious art gallery through spirited bidding, clever trades, and strategic decisions. The game’s imaginative twist on real-life famous artworks adds a layer of creativity that’s as enjoyable as the gameplay itself. It’s no surprise this was crowned our Game of the Year. Art Society is easy to pick up, endlessly entertaining, and a guaranteed hit for game nights with friends and family. Art Society masterfully blends strategy and fun, combining the thrill of competitive gameplay with the lively energy of a party game. Players compete to build the most prestigious art gallery through spirited bidding, clever trades, and strategic decisions. The game’s imaginative twist on real-life famous artworks adds a layer of creativity that’s as enjoyable as the gameplay itself. It’s no surprise this was crowned our Game of the Year. Art Society is easy to pick up, endlessly entertaining, and a guaranteed hit for game nights with friends and family.

Other Format $34.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Kurt Vonnegut's GHQ: The Lost Board Game (B&N Exclusive) Kurt Vonnegut's GHQ: The Lost Board Game (B&N Exclusive) By Mars International In Stock Online Other Format $34.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. At the start of his writing career, author Kurt Vonnegut designed a board game. He pitched it to several publishers, but no one picked it up – until now. A rare and intriguing game for literary fans and strategy enthusiasts, this unique and rediscovered abstract war game combines the wit and insight of Vonnegut’s storytelling with an engaging, strategic gameplay experience. Complete with the author’s sketches and handwritten notes, it’s a rare gem for fans of his work and board game enthusiasts alike. As the exclusive retailer, we at Barnes & Noble are proud to offer this one-of-a-kind collectible to add a touch of literary history to your game night. At the start of his writing career, author Kurt Vonnegut designed a board game. He pitched it to several publishers, but no one picked it up – until now. A rare and intriguing game for literary fans and strategy enthusiasts, this unique and rediscovered abstract war game combines the wit and insight of Vonnegut’s storytelling with an engaging, strategic gameplay experience. Complete with the author’s sketches and handwritten notes, it’s a rare gem for fans of his work and board game enthusiasts alike. As the exclusive retailer, we at Barnes & Noble are proud to offer this one-of-a-kind collectible to add a touch of literary history to your game night.

Other Format $49.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Finest Fish by Nathan Jenne and Jake Jenne Finest Fish by Nathan Jenne and Jake Jenne By Last Night Games In Stock Online Other Format $49.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In Finest Fish, players dive into the colorful world of goldfish design. The goal is to create the most beautiful fish, one scale at a time. Complete design objectives and arrange colorful scales to craft a unique goldfish worthy of the Best in Show award. Perfect for families, it’s a fun and relaxing experience with a touch of competition. In Finest Fish, players dive into the colorful world of goldfish design. The goal is to create the most beautiful fish, one scale at a time. Complete design objectives and arrange colorful scales to craft a unique goldfish worthy of the Best in Show award. Perfect for families, it’s a fun and relaxing experience with a touch of competition.

Plush Perfect Companions:

Other Format $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Nicholas the Snowman B&N Exclusive Nicholas the Snowman B&N Exclusive By BUNNIES BY THE BAY In Stock Online Other Format $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Soft, huggable, and full of holiday cheer, Nicholas the Snowman is the perfect winter companion for young children. This exclusive 7” plush is perfectly sized for little hands and is sure to bring warmth and smiles throughout the season. Soft, huggable, and full of holiday cheer, Nicholas the Snowman is the perfect winter companion for young children. This exclusive 7” plush is perfectly sized for little hands and is sure to bring warmth and smiles throughout the season.

Other Format $39.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Honey Teddy Bear, Tan Honey Teddy Bear, Tan By Steiff In Stock Online Other Format $39.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Steiff is the iconic company credited with inventing the Teddy Bear and has been a beloved global brand for over 140 years. The founder, Margarete Steiff, believed in providing only the best for children, which reflects the company’s commitment to quality. A timeless gift for any age, this Honey Teddy Bear or Berno Goldendoodle Puppy plush toys are beautifully crafted collectibles that will be cherished for years to come. Steiff is the iconic company credited with inventing the Teddy Bear and has been a beloved global brand for over 140 years. The founder, Margarete Steiff, believed in providing only the best for children, which reflects the company’s commitment to quality. A timeless gift for any age, this Honey Teddy Bear or Berno Goldendoodle Puppy plush toys are beautifully crafted collectibles that will be cherished for years to come.

For Little Explorers & Big Thinkers:

Other Format $59.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pet Vet Playset (B&N Exclusive) Pet Vet Playset (B&N Exclusive) By Asweets Global, Inc In Stock Online Other Format $59.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wonder & Wise understands that children’s first experiences with the world happen through play. This imaginative playset lets kids explore their love for animals by pretending to be a veterinarian – bandaging pretend wounds, listening to heartbeats and more. It encourages empathy and storytelling, helping kids develop nurturing instincts while having fun. Wonder & Wise understands that children’s first experiences with the world happen through play. This imaginative playset lets kids explore their love for animals by pretending to be a veterinarian – bandaging pretend wounds, listening to heartbeats and more. It encourages empathy and storytelling, helping kids develop nurturing instincts while having fun.

Other Format $59.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. 12 Piece Tegu Magnetic Tram Building Block Set, Big Top 12 Piece Tegu Magnetic Tram Building Block Set, Big Top By Tegu In Stock Online Other Format $59.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Designed for little hands, this wooden tram features colorful, magnetic pieces that connect easily for endless building possibilities. It’s a delightful blend of classic craftsmanship and modern design, perfect for fostering fine motor skills, problem-solving, and imaginative play. Designed for little hands, this wooden tram features colorful, magnetic pieces that connect easily for endless building possibilities. It’s a delightful blend of classic craftsmanship and modern design, perfect for fostering fine motor skills, problem-solving, and imaginative play.

If you’re looking for even more great gift ideas, we’ve got you covered! Check out our full collection of our favorite toys and games of the season. Happy shopping, and here’s to a year filled with play, learning, and laughter!