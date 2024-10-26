Best YA Books of November and December 2024

If your upcoming holiday break isn’t enough to get you excited about the end of the year, these books are sure to do it. From classic romcoms to monster stories and fairytales, there’s so much to look forward to this holiday season. Call up your bestie and plan your holiday-themed read-athons — you’ll want to gush over these books with everyone you know.

Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Don't Let the Forest In (B&N Exclusive Edition) Don't Let the Forest In (B&N Exclusive Edition) By CG Drews In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With a lingering terror that will lurk well after you finish, this psychological horror is packed with monsters of fairytale, folklore and so much more. Good luck not getting hooked (and haunted). With a lingering terror that will lurk well after you finish, this psychological horror is packed with monsters of fairytale, folklore and so much more. Good luck not getting hooked (and haunted).

Hardcover $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Where the Library Hides: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) Where the Library Hides: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Isabel Ibañez In Stock Online Hardcover $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The second part of the duology, Where The Library Hides packs even more rip-roaring historical adventure through 19th-century Egypt, complete with sizzling romance, unexpected twists and turns and a great sense of humor. The second part of the duology, Where The Library Hides packs even more rip-roaring historical adventure through 19th-century Egypt, complete with sizzling romance, unexpected twists and turns and a great sense of humor.

Hardcover $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Stranger Skies (B&N Exclusive Edition) Stranger Skies (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Pascale Lacelle In Stock Online Hardcover $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The sequel to Curious Tides takes us into the world of Wychwood, a storybook realm flipped on its head. With Emory and Romie trapped in Wychwood and Baz and Kai stuck in another world, they all must work together to uncover Aldryn’s sinister secrets. The sequel to Curious Tides takes us into the world of Wychwood, a storybook realm flipped on its head. With Emory and Romie trapped in Wychwood and Baz and Kai stuck in another world, they all must work together to uncover Aldryn’s sinister secrets.

Hardcover $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Not for the Faint of Heart: A Novel Not for the Faint of Heart: A Novel By Lex Croucher In Stock Online Hardcover $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Stealing from the rich and giving to the poor gets complicated when your Merry Men decide to kidnap a girl. This Robin Hood reimagining is the sapphic, found-family fairytale we never knew we needed. Stealing from the rich and giving to the poor gets complicated when your Merry Men decide to kidnap a girl. This Robin Hood reimagining is the sapphic, found-family fairytale we never knew we needed.

Paperback $15.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Eleanor & Park: A Novel Eleanor & Park: A Novel By Rainbow Rowell In Stock Online Paperback $15.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Witty and wry, this is the debut that launched Rainbow Rowell’s career. Eleanor & Park is a remarkable exploration of young love, teen angst and identity. Witty and wry, this is the debut that launched Rainbow Rowell’s career. Eleanor & Park is a remarkable exploration of young love, teen angst and identity.

Hardcover $19.99 $22.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Skyshade (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Lightlark Saga Book 3) Skyshade (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Lightlark Saga Book 3) By Alex Aster In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 $22.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The latest installment in the hit fantasy series brings higher stakes and deadlier matters of the heart — ones that could bring a kingdom to its ruin. The latest installment in the hit fantasy series brings higher stakes and deadlier matters of the heart — ones that could bring a kingdom to its ruin.

Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Darkly Darkly By Marisha Pessl In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. When Dia has the chance to snag her dream internship, she takes it — even if it could have deadly consequences. This thriller moves at a breakneck speed and you won’t want to put it down. When Dia has the chance to snag her dream internship, she takes it — even if it could have deadly consequences. This thriller moves at a breakneck speed and you won’t want to put it down.

Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Heist Royale: Thieves' Gambit, Book 2 Heist Royale: Thieves' Gambit, Book 2 By Kayvion Lewis In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Theives’ Gambit‘s shocking betrayal reminds Ross that power makes fools of us all. From Antarctica to Rio de Janeiro to Monte Carlo and more, this is a whirlwind, globetrotting thriller. Theives’ Gambit‘s shocking betrayal reminds Ross that power makes fools of us all. From Antarctica to Rio de Janeiro to Monte Carlo and more, this is a whirlwind, globetrotting thriller.

Hardcover $15.99 $20.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Heavenly Tyrant (Iron Widow, Book 2) Heavenly Tyrant (Iron Widow, Book 2) By Xiran Jay Zhao In Stock Online Hardcover $15.99 $20.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The science fiction series steeped in Chinese history is back with book two! After the thrills of Iron Widow, Zetian is in power, but keeping it will be its own challenge. Get ready for more mecha action delights! The science fiction series steeped in Chinese history is back with book two! After the thrills of Iron Widow, Zetian is in power, but keeping it will be its own challenge. Get ready for more mecha action delights!

Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. I Am the Dark That Answers When You Call I Am the Dark That Answers When You Call By Jamison Shea In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Gory, gruesome and guilt-ridden, Laure is grappling with one unfortunate truth — if you make a deal with the devil, you’ll get burned. Gory, gruesome and guilt-ridden, Laure is grappling with one unfortunate truth — if you make a deal with the devil, you’ll get burned.

Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Davenports: More Than This The Davenports: More Than This By Krystal Marquis In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. While they don’t always have luck in life and love, the dashing Davenports dazzle through it all. While they don’t always have luck in life and love, the dashing Davenports dazzle through it all.

Hardcover $20.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Queen's Game A Queen's Game By Katharine McGee In Stock Online Hardcover $20.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Three Victorian era women rebel against society and expectation by forging their own destinies — and fall in love along the way. Three Victorian era women rebel against society and expectation by forging their own destinies — and fall in love along the way.

Paperback $11.99 $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Party (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Party (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Natasha Preston In Stock Online Paperback $11.99 $14.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The queen of the young adult thriller is back and invites us all to a weekend getaway — one that takes a deadly turn… The queen of the young adult thriller is back and invites us all to a weekend getaway — one that takes a deadly turn…

Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Teen Titans: Starfire (B&N Exclusive Edition) Teen Titans: Starfire (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Kami Garcia

Illustrator Gabriel Picolo In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. While dealing with chronic pain, a complicated sister and the discovery of her new powers, Komi just wants to make it through the rest of the summer. While dealing with chronic pain, a complicated sister and the discovery of her new powers, Komi just wants to make it through the rest of the summer.