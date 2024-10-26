B&N Reads, Holiday Gift Guide, Holidays, Most Anticipated, Teens, We Recommend, YA, YA New Releases

Best YA Books of November and December 2024

By Isabelle McConville / October 26, 2024 at 1:29 am

If your upcoming holiday break isn’t enough to get you excited about the end of the year, these books are sure to do it. From classic romcoms to monster stories and fairytales, there’s so much to look forward to this holiday season. Call up your bestie and plan your holiday-themed read-athons — you’ll want to gush over these books with everyone you know.

Don't Let the Forest In (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $19.99

By CG Drews

With a lingering terror that will lurk well after you finish, this psychological horror is packed with monsters of fairytale, folklore and so much more. Good luck not getting hooked (and haunted).

Where the Library Hides: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $20.00

By Isabel Ibañez

The second part of the duology, Where The Library Hides packs even more rip-roaring historical adventure through 19th-century Egypt, complete with sizzling romance, unexpected twists and turns and a great sense of humor.

Stranger Skies (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Hardcover $21.99

By Pascale Lacelle

The sequel to Curious Tides takes us into the world of Wychwood, a storybook realm flipped on its head. With Emory and Romie trapped in Wychwood and Baz and Kai stuck in another world, they all must work together to uncover Aldryn’s sinister secrets.

Games Untold (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series)

Hardcover $15.99 $18.99

By Jennifer Lynn Barnes

More Hawthornes! Dive back into your favorite series with brand-new stories of lavish lives, secrets and lies.

Not for the Faint of Heart: A Novel

Hardcover $20.00

By Lex Croucher

Stealing from the rich and giving to the poor gets complicated when your Merry Men decide to kidnap a girl. This Robin Hood reimagining is the sapphic, found-family fairytale we never knew we needed.

Eleanor & Park: A Novel

Paperback $15.00

By Rainbow Rowell

Witty and wry, this is the debut that launched Rainbow Rowell’s career. Eleanor & Park is a remarkable exploration of young love, teen angst and identity.

Skyshade (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Lightlark Saga Book 3)

Hardcover $19.99 $22.99

By Alex Aster

The latest installment in the hit fantasy series brings higher stakes and deadlier matters of the heart — ones that could bring a kingdom to its ruin.

Darkly

Hardcover $19.99

By Marisha Pessl

When Dia has the chance to snag her dream internship, she takes it — even if it could have deadly consequences. This thriller moves at a breakneck speed and you won’t want to put it down.

Heist Royale: Thieves' Gambit, Book 2

Hardcover $19.99

By Kayvion Lewis

Theives’ Gambit‘s shocking betrayal reminds Ross that power makes fools of us all. From Antarctica to Rio de Janeiro to Monte Carlo and more, this is a whirlwind, globetrotting thriller.

Heavenly Tyrant (Iron Widow, Book 2)

Hardcover $15.99 $20.99

By Xiran Jay Zhao

The science fiction series steeped in Chinese history is back with book two! After the thrills of Iron Widow, Zetian is in power, but keeping it will be its own challenge. Get ready for more mecha action delights!

I Am the Dark That Answers When You Call

Hardcover $19.99

By Jamison Shea

Gory, gruesome and guilt-ridden, Laure is grappling with one unfortunate truth — if you make a deal with the devil, you’ll get burned.

The Davenports: More Than This

Hardcover $19.99

By Krystal Marquis

While they don’t always have luck in life and love, the dashing Davenports dazzle through it all.

A Queen's Game

Hardcover $20.99

By Katharine McGee

Three Victorian era women rebel against society and expectation by forging their own destinies — and fall in love along the way.

The Party (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $11.99 $14.99

By Natasha Preston

The queen of the young adult thriller is back and invites us all to a weekend getaway — one that takes a deadly turn…

Teen Titans: Starfire (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $16.99

By Kami Garcia
Illustrator Gabriel Picolo

While dealing with chronic pain, a complicated sister and the discovery of her new powers, Komi just wants to make it through the rest of the summer.

