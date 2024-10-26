Best YA Books of November and December 2024
If your upcoming holiday break isn’t enough to get you excited about the end of the year, these books are sure to do it. From classic romcoms to monster stories and fairytales, there’s so much to look forward to this holiday season. Call up your bestie and plan your holiday-themed read-athons — you’ll want to gush over these books with everyone you know.
Hardcover $19.99
Don't Let the Forest In (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Don't Let the Forest In (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By CG Drews
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
With a lingering terror that will lurk well after you finish, this psychological horror is packed with monsters of fairytale, folklore and so much more. Good luck not getting hooked (and haunted).
With a lingering terror that will lurk well after you finish, this psychological horror is packed with monsters of fairytale, folklore and so much more. Good luck not getting hooked (and haunted).
Hardcover $20.00
Where the Library Hides: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Where the Library Hides: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.00
The second part of the duology, Where The Library Hides packs even more rip-roaring historical adventure through 19th-century Egypt, complete with sizzling romance, unexpected twists and turns and a great sense of humor.
The second part of the duology, Where The Library Hides packs even more rip-roaring historical adventure through 19th-century Egypt, complete with sizzling romance, unexpected twists and turns and a great sense of humor.
Hardcover $21.99
Stranger Skies (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Stranger Skies (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $21.99
The sequel to Curious Tides takes us into the world of Wychwood, a storybook realm flipped on its head. With Emory and Romie trapped in Wychwood and Baz and Kai stuck in another world, they all must work together to uncover Aldryn’s sinister secrets.
The sequel to Curious Tides takes us into the world of Wychwood, a storybook realm flipped on its head. With Emory and Romie trapped in Wychwood and Baz and Kai stuck in another world, they all must work together to uncover Aldryn’s sinister secrets.
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Games Untold (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series)
Games Untold (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
More Hawthornes! Dive back into your favorite series with brand-new stories of lavish lives, secrets and lies.
More Hawthornes! Dive back into your favorite series with brand-new stories of lavish lives, secrets and lies.
Hardcover $20.00
Not for the Faint of Heart: A Novel
Not for the Faint of Heart: A Novel
By Lex Croucher
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.00
Stealing from the rich and giving to the poor gets complicated when your Merry Men decide to kidnap a girl. This Robin Hood reimagining is the sapphic, found-family fairytale we never knew we needed.
Stealing from the rich and giving to the poor gets complicated when your Merry Men decide to kidnap a girl. This Robin Hood reimagining is the sapphic, found-family fairytale we never knew we needed.
Paperback $15.00
Eleanor & Park: A Novel
Eleanor & Park: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $15.00
Witty and wry, this is the debut that launched Rainbow Rowell’s career. Eleanor & Park is a remarkable exploration of young love, teen angst and identity.
Witty and wry, this is the debut that launched Rainbow Rowell’s career. Eleanor & Park is a remarkable exploration of young love, teen angst and identity.
Hardcover
$19.99
$22.99
Skyshade (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Lightlark Saga Book 3)
Skyshade (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Lightlark Saga Book 3)
By Alex Aster
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$19.99
$22.99
The latest installment in the hit fantasy series brings higher stakes and deadlier matters of the heart — ones that could bring a kingdom to its ruin.
The latest installment in the hit fantasy series brings higher stakes and deadlier matters of the heart — ones that could bring a kingdom to its ruin.
Hardcover $19.99
Darkly
Darkly
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
When Dia has the chance to snag her dream internship, she takes it — even if it could have deadly consequences. This thriller moves at a breakneck speed and you won’t want to put it down.
When Dia has the chance to snag her dream internship, she takes it — even if it could have deadly consequences. This thriller moves at a breakneck speed and you won’t want to put it down.
Hardcover $19.99
Heist Royale: Thieves' Gambit, Book 2
Heist Royale: Thieves' Gambit, Book 2
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Theives’ Gambit‘s shocking betrayal reminds Ross that power makes fools of us all. From Antarctica to Rio de Janeiro to Monte Carlo and more, this is a whirlwind, globetrotting thriller.
Theives’ Gambit‘s shocking betrayal reminds Ross that power makes fools of us all. From Antarctica to Rio de Janeiro to Monte Carlo and more, this is a whirlwind, globetrotting thriller.
Hardcover
$15.99
$20.99
Heavenly Tyrant (Iron Widow, Book 2)
Heavenly Tyrant (Iron Widow, Book 2)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$20.99
The science fiction series steeped in Chinese history is back with book two! After the thrills of Iron Widow, Zetian is in power, but keeping it will be its own challenge. Get ready for more mecha action delights!
The science fiction series steeped in Chinese history is back with book two! After the thrills of Iron Widow, Zetian is in power, but keeping it will be its own challenge. Get ready for more mecha action delights!
Hardcover $19.99
I Am the Dark That Answers When You Call
I Am the Dark That Answers When You Call
By Jamison Shea
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Gory, gruesome and guilt-ridden, Laure is grappling with one unfortunate truth — if you make a deal with the devil, you’ll get burned.
Gory, gruesome and guilt-ridden, Laure is grappling with one unfortunate truth — if you make a deal with the devil, you’ll get burned.
Hardcover $19.99
The Davenports: More Than This
The Davenports: More Than This
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
While they don’t always have luck in life and love, the dashing Davenports dazzle through it all.
While they don’t always have luck in life and love, the dashing Davenports dazzle through it all.
Hardcover $20.99
A Queen's Game
A Queen's Game
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.99
Three Victorian era women rebel against society and expectation by forging their own destinies — and fall in love along the way.
Three Victorian era women rebel against society and expectation by forging their own destinies — and fall in love along the way.
Paperback
$11.99
$14.99
The Party (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Party (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$11.99
$14.99
The queen of the young adult thriller is back and invites us all to a weekend getaway — one that takes a deadly turn…
The queen of the young adult thriller is back and invites us all to a weekend getaway — one that takes a deadly turn…
Paperback $16.99
Teen Titans: Starfire (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Teen Titans: Starfire (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Kami Garcia
Illustrator Gabriel Picolo
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
While dealing with chronic pain, a complicated sister and the discovery of her new powers, Komi just wants to make it through the rest of the summer.
While dealing with chronic pain, a complicated sister and the discovery of her new powers, Komi just wants to make it through the rest of the summer.