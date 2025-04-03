Poured Over: Maggie Smith on Dear Writer

With personal anecdotes, writing exercises and a deep-dive into the pillars of creativity, Dear Writer by Maggie Smith is a one-stop-shop for budding authors, poets and artists from a bestselling voice in literature. Maggie joins us to talk about craft books, quieting the inner critic, tenacity, vulnerability and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Dear Writer by Maggie Smith

You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith

On Writing by Stephen King

Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott

The Art of Memoir by Mary Karr

Refuse to Be Done by Matt Bell

Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert

Why Poetry by Matthew Zapruder

The Wonder Paradox by Jennifer Michael Hecht

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott

Writing Down the Bones by Natalie Goldberg