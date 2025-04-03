Poured Over: Maggie Smith on Dear Writer
With personal anecdotes, writing exercises and a deep-dive into the pillars of creativity, Dear Writer by Maggie Smith is a one-stop-shop for budding authors, poets and artists from a bestselling voice in literature. Maggie joins us to talk about craft books, quieting the inner critic, tenacity, vulnerability and more with cohost Jenna Seery.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Dear Writer by Maggie Smith
You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith
On Writing by Stephen King
Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott
The Art of Memoir by Mary Karr
Refuse to Be Done by Matt Bell
Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert
Why Poetry by Matthew Zapruder
The Wonder Paradox by Jennifer Michael Hecht
Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott
Writing Down the Bones by Natalie Goldberg