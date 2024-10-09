Tales With Tails: Book Girls and Their Animals

A universal truth is life is better with an animal hanging around — most of the time. Whether it’s a pygmy hippo, a family of skunks, a wooly mammoth or an octopus, these literary ladies have made unlikely companions that we too can fall in love with on the page. From a whirlwind murder mystery to a girl’s obsession with a local bear and a lonely mountain lion living under the Hollywood sign, these tales with tails can’t be missed.

Hardcover $28.00
Mina's Matchbox: A Novel
By Yoko Ogawa

Translator Stephen B. Snyder
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
The compelling new novel from National Book Award finalist Yoko Ogawa is the story of a young girl's curiosity and courage, an unconventional family, and their pygmy hippo.

Hardcover $23.99 $28.99
Pearly Everlasting: A Novel
By Tammy Armstrong
In Stock Online
A remarkable story about a girl and her brother from another (furrier) mother. Journey through the forest and back in time in this tale of friendship, family and hope.

Paperback $18.00
The Last Animal
By Ramona Ausubel
In Stock Online
Smart and unexpected, funny and unforgettable, big-hearted and hopeful, The Last Animal is a story of mothers and daughters, teenage sisters, love and grief (and consequences), big ideas and bigger dreams, and a woolly mammoth.

Hardcover $29.99
Remarkably Bright Creatures (Read with Jenna Pick)
By Shelby Van Pelt
In Stock Online
Sometimes a short synopsis is all you need: A detective octopus helps a grieving aquarium employee solve the mystery of her missing son. It's certainly unique in vessel, but the themes of coping, recovering, and moving forward resonate whether you have two arms or eight.

Hardcover $28.00
Bear: A Novel
By Julia Phillips
In Stock Online
Sisterhood is the stuff of fairytales, and Julia Phillips has written a wild story about the collision between people's dreams and animals' realities. Equal parts mythology and modernity, playful and ominous, and fantastically realistic.

Paperback $17.95
The Skunks
By Fiona Warnick
In Stock Online
Slow down and smell the skunks! Fiona Warnick explores the odd in-between of feeling not quite grown and not quite a child in this novel of crushes and coming-of-age, friendship and its follies.

Paperback $17.00
Open Throat: A Novel
By Henry Hoke
In Stock Online
An absolute marvel of a book, Open Throat packs a serious punch in its 176 unforgettable pages. It's both a literal and emotional journey, and it's all told in the completely original voice of a mountain lion living beneath the Hollywood sign.