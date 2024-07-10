Breakthrough Books to Reach Reluctant Readers

By Johnnie Christmas

From Johnnie Christmas, author and illustrator of Swim Team, Gamerville is the perfect story for kids who would rather be playing video games. A young boy’s gaming plans are ruined when he’s forced off to summer camp, but rather than pit the reader against the idea of video games, this is a story of balance, reminding kids that there is a time for video games, but absence makes the heart grow fonder. Stepping away from games makes them even better when you return to them. Although, after reading Gamerville, they may not return to them so soon!