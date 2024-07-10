Breakthrough Books to Reach Reluctant Readers
There’s no time to break through your reluctant reader’s walls like now. We’re here to help with some easily accessible and exciting stories that even kids with a phobia of books will enjoy. With readership continuing to decline in the 9–12-year-old range, too many good books aren’t getting read! So, let’s look at six books that will make lifelong readers out of any youngster. It just takes one book, and one of these may well be it.
Paperback $15.99
Gamerville
By
Johnnie Christmas
From Johnnie Christmas, author and illustrator of Swim Team, Gamerville is the perfect story for kids who would rather be playing video games. A young boy’s gaming plans are ruined when he’s forced off to summer camp, but rather than pit the reader against the idea of video games, this is a story of balance, reminding kids that there is a time for video games, but absence makes the heart grow fonder. Stepping away from games makes them even better when you return to them. Although, after reading Gamerville, they may not return to them so soon!
Paperback $12.99
Unico: Awakening (Volume 1): An Original Manga
By
Samuel Sattin
Created by Osamu Tezuka
Manga is all the rage, but given the sheer multitude of titles in the manga space, finding the right one is no easy feat. Unico is a fresh start in a brand new series originating in the mind of the manga legend behind Astroboy. It’s the story of one audacious and ambitious unicorn who’s going to fight his way through some dastardly foes en route to sure victory. This is the foot in the door of creating a manga-obsessed young reader.
Paperback
$13.49
$14.99
Ghost Book
By Remy Lai
Paperback
$13.49
For the youngsters that gravitate towards the spooky, this is a meaningful story of a girl and a ghost… and an entire supernatural realm that needs sorting out. Steeped in Chinese Mythology, it has fantastical creatures, eerie illustrations and a delightful sense of humor. Not to mention the twist you’ll never see coming!
Paperback
$13.49
$14.99
Unicorn Boy
By Dave Roman
Paperback
$13.49
What would you do if you suddenly sprouted a horn and had special powers? Time to find out, because that’s exactly what just happened to Brian Reyes in Unicorn Boy. This hilarious and heartfelt story about a boy tasked with becoming the hero he never knew he could be. There’s a whole cast of wild and wacky characters to love and so much fun. If humor is the key to your reluctant readers heart, then embrace Unicorn Boy!
Paperback
$11.49
$12.99
Leon the Extraordinary: A Graphic Novel (Leon #1)
By
Jamar Nicholas
Paperback
$11.49
It seems like everyone has a superpower. Everyone except Leon that is. But that’s not enough to get Leon down. Instead, he invents his own superpower — resourcefulness. With his own ingenuity, it’s up to Leon to save the day when even the most reliable heroes are turned into… zombies! Great for fans of superhero movies and zombie movies alike, it’s the story of one boy’s quest to be more than he is, and how he achieves it.
Audiobook $20.00
Hilo Book 1: The Boy Who Crashed to Earth
By
Judd Winick
While any HiLo is good HiLo, the audio production of HiLo: The Boy Who Crashed to Earth is a remarkable story, reaching the same peak ridiculousness that the print books do, while giving young minds new ways to access a story that is meaningful and easy to follow. And the best part? It’s a whole series! HiLo, a hilarious (and gassy) alien from deep space, meets DJ, a perfectly ordinary kid on Earth. Their shared objective? Save the planet from all manner of foes.
