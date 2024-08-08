Read Like a Brat

From being used in political campaigns to soundtracking nightlife and informing the culture as we know it, Brat by Charli XCX has taken over the world. You might be wondering: what exactly makes someone brat? It isn’t just the signature lime green accessories or nonchalant attitude — being brat is about being unfiltered, bold and most importantly, unapologetically yourself. In honor of brat summer, we’ve rounded up our brattiest books — stories that are a little bit edgy and oftentimes messy. These books will make you so Julia.

I’m Everywhere, I’m so Julia

I'm Everywhere, I'm so Julia

Down the Drain By Julia Fox

What better way to start off our list than with the very muse of "360?" Julia Fox has been everywhere — from starting her own fashion line, to working as a dominatrix, starring in a blockbuster film, and dating our most notorious A-listers, Julia's done it all.

All Fours By Miranda July

We'd argue Miranda July is one of our OG brats. When an unnamed artist ventures on a cross-country road trip and only makes it to the next town over, she goes through a life-altering romantic experience. Charming and chaotic, All Fours is an irreverent read.

Brat: A Novel By Gabriel Smith

It wouldn't be a brat roundup without a novel of the same name. Our protagonist Gabriel is reeling from the recent death of his father and the aftermath of a devastating breakup, but his moldy, deteriorating childhood home is what sends him straight to rock bottom.

Cleopatra and Frankenstein By Coco Mellors

Everyone wants to think of themselves as a Julia, but that title isn't meant for just anyone. The characters we meet throughout Cleopatra and Frankenstein are all trying to make it, and all see themselves as an 'it-girl' in one way or another. Funny, relatable and raw, this is a glittering walk through New York City.

Everything is Romantic

Everything is Romantic

Women: A Novella By Chloe Caldwell

In "Everything is romantic," Charli XCX muses on how everything around her has a certain glow to it now that she's in a committed relationship. In Women, a young writer's first queer relationship with an older woman causes her to see the world differently as she falls into a chaotic relationship that utterly consumes her.

Catalina: A Novel By Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

From "bad tattoos on leather tanned skin" to "Jesus Christ on a plastic sign" these seemingly mundane things become the core of "Everything is romantic." In Catalina, our protagonist becomes infatuated with an anthropology student teaching her about the country she comes from but doesn't really know. Intimate, unexpected and daring, Catalina is the kind of character you write love songs about.

Green Dot: A Novel By Madeleine Gray

From the love affair at its surface to the enthralling depths of humanity, Green Dot is rich, meaningful and hilarious. With a messy narrator we can't help but love, this is the story of a woman falling into an affair with a married man, and figuring out what it really means to start living.

Lo Fi: A Novel By Liz Riggs

Instead of a brat summer, Al is having an all-out brat winter. While manning the door of a reputable Nashville club, Al meanders through sweaty nights with thoughts of her ex in her head, and more often than not, the club's bartender in her bed. Unmoored, gritty and grungy, Lo Fi is a winter of sex, drugs and music that Charli herself would respect.

I Might Say Something Stupid

I Might Say Something Stupid

The Rachel Incident: A novel By Caroline O'Donoghue

"I might say something stupid" gives us a glimpse into the deep insecurities and social anxieties Charli experiences (celebrities — they're just like us!). The Rachel Incident is a chaotic and convoluted story of two best friends in their twenties grappling with life, love and identity.

I'm a Fan: A Novel By Sheena Patel

Aside from its brat green cover, the narrator of I'm a Fan is unhinged, brash and bitter — the hallmarks of brat. With commentary on race, patriarchy, social media and more, Sheena Patel's debut will seep into the corners of your own inner dialogue.

My Year of Rest and Relaxation By Ottessa Moshfegh

Unexpected, funny and caustic, My Year of Rest and Relaxation follows a woman's determination to spend a full year in a drug-induced hibernation. Much like Charli's desire to escape the prying eyes of the world in "I might say something stupid," this narrator believes isolation is the only comfort she needs.

Your Driver Is Waiting: A Novel By Priya Guns

This is a story about a driver's days of being constantly surrounded by people and feeling completely alone. With countless protests and social causes demanding her attention, the main character spends her days in her own head, making this a blistering meditation on modern alienation.

365 Party Girl

365 Party Girl

The Guest (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Emma Cline

You can take a brat out of the party, but you can't take the party out of the brat. When a grifter's carefree, sugar-baby life is upended at the end of a relationship, she does whatever it takes to stay far out on Eastern Long Island, leaving a disastrous trail of destruction in her wake.

Sex and Rage By Eve Babitz

One of our culture's original brats, Eve Babitz chronicles a young girl's budding career aspirations while drifting through Los Angeles and New York City. Glamorous and gritty, Sex and Rage will put you in a dreamlike trance.

Boy Parts: A Novel By Eliza Clark

Being a 365 party girl isn't all glitz and glam — Boy Parts explores the darker, brooding side to nonstop gratuitous pleasure, parties and drugs. When the protagonist tries to follow her passions to a career in London, she is met with brand new obsessions that threaten to pull her back under.